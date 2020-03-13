Vans lanceert schoenen voor kinderen met autisme Nele Annemans

13 maart 2020

13u47 7 Style Naar aanleiding van de Autism Awareness Month in april brengt sneakermerk Vans een reeks schoenen uit die speciaal ontworpen zijn voor mensen met autisme.

Om meer bewustzijn te creëren over autisme heeft Vans een collectie zintuigvriendelijke schoenen en kleding gelanceerd. Bij mensen met een autismespectrumstoornis ontwikkelen de hersenen zich anders dan bij de meeste mensen. Daardoor verwerken ze prikkels op een andere manier en kunnen ze overgevoelig zijn voor alles wat ze zien, horen, voelen, ruiken ...

Samen met de International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards nam Vans het initiatief om op die noden van mensen met autisme in te spelen. “Veel mensen met autisme zijn bijvoorbeeld overgevoelig voor fel licht of fluorescerende kleuren”, vertelt de organisatie. Daarom brachten ze een reeks T-shirts én comfortabele sneakers uit met een kalmerend doch hip kleurenpallet.

Vans zal ook minstens 100.000 dollar, omgerekend zo’n kleine 90.000 euro, van de opbrengst schenken aan A.skate, een non-profitorganisatie die kinderen met autisme laat kennismaken met skateboarden.

Op sociale media kon de lancering dan ook op veel lof rekenen. “Mijn zoon Logan is acht jaar oud en kreeg op zijn drie jaar werd de diagnose autismespectrumstoornis bij hem gediagnosticeerd”, schreef een persoon op Twitter. “Hij heeft een beperkte expressieve taal en worstelde altijd met schoenen. Naarmate hij ouder werd, was het moeilijker om klittenband of instapschoenen te vinden. Bedankt om te denken aan deze populatie!”

Iemand anders zei: “Vans lanceerde een collectie om het bewustzijn rond autisme te vergroten met extra comfortabele en sensorische ontwerpen en een rustgevend kleurenpalet en dat vind ik prachtig.”

“Vans heeft een Autism Awareness Collection van schoenen uitgebracht en ik sta daar voor 1.000 procent achter”, twitterde iemand anders.

Introducing the Autism Awareness Collection, an ultra-comfortable footwear pack with sensory-inclusive elements and a calming color palette. Learn more at https://t.co/sbez4xintn pic.twitter.com/mBGXBz8m5v Vans(@ VANS_66) link

De collectie is vanaf deze maand zowel online als in de winkels beschikbaar.