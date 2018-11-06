Vanaf morgen kun je weer designermode aan zachte prijzen scoren in Antwerpen Timon Van Mechelen

06 november 2018

15u19 0 Style Rasechte fashionista’s hebben de tweejaarlijkse stockverkopen aka de Belmodo Fashion Days in Antwerpen vast al wel in hun agenda gezet. Nog niet bekend met het concept? Grote en kleine Belgische namen als Dries Van Noten en Ann Demeulemeester gooien hun stock buiten, wat zoveel wil zeggen als designerkleren van het hoogste niveau shoppen aan minder dan de helft van de prijs. Wij geven enkele tips om de beste koopjes te doen en selecteerden een aantal adresjes waar wij naar uitkijken.

Tip 1. Sla de mannenafdeling niet over

Niet dat er geen mannen rondlopen, maar ze zijn wel in de minderheid. Resultaat? Er is veel meer keuze op de mannenafdeling. Een maatje xs of zelfs s past de meeste vrouwen ook en ontwerpers houden sowieso van uniseks. En bovendien zijn kleren voor mannen meestal goedkoper. Sla de mannenafdeling dus niet zomaar over!

Tip 2. Ga op de eerste en laatste dag

Op de eerste dag is de keuze het grootst, zeker wat betreft schoenen en handtassen. Op de laatste dag krijg je bij sommige ontwerpers nog extra korting bovenop de al afgeprijsde prijs. Voor wie geen idee heeft wanneer te gaan, gaat dus best op deze twee dagen.

Tip 3. Goedkoop ontbijt en koffie

Om de hoek van de stockverkopen van Dries Van Noten, Ann Demeulemeester en Haider Ackermann kun je heerlijk ontbijten bij Het Bos. Elke zondag tussen 9u en 15 vindt daar Otark Breakfast Club plaats, waar je voor geen geld de nodige shopenergie kunt opdoen. Geen croissantjes en ei, maar uniekere combinaties zoals toast met cottage cheese, meloen, honing en dille. In dezelfde buurt kun je bij Black & Yellow dan weer terecht voor je dagelijkse dosis cafeïne.

Tip 4. Doe een beetje research

Het aanbod op de stockverkopen kan nogal overweldigend zijn, zeker bij de grote designers. Handig is om op voorhand de catwalkbeelden van de collecties die er verkocht worden te bekijken, zodat je al een beeld kan vormen van welke je item je graag wil hebben.

Een greep uit het aanbod:

Natuurlijk zijn er de grote namen die altijd een bezoekje waard zijn, maar elk jaar doen ook heel wat kleinere labels mee die je misschien nog niet kende. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan:

- An Buermans (vrouwenkleren, stoffen en lederen accessoires)

- Cedric Jacquemyn (mannenkleren, accessoires en stoffen)

- Ellen verbeek (schoenen en handtassen)

- Façon Jacmin (vrouwenkleren en accessoires)

- I Love Mr. Mittens (vrouwenkleren)

- Jan-Jan Van Essche (mannenkleren)

- Judith Lingerie

- Karolien Verstraeten (vrouwenkleren, avondjurken, trouwjurken en stoffen)

- Morobé Shoes (vrouwenschoenen)

- Wim Bruynooghe (vrouwenkleren)

Alle praktische info vind je hier.