Van single oorbellen tot grote ringen: de juwelentrends voor 2020 mv

13 januari 2020

15u10 0 Style Juwelen komen als geroepen wanneer je een simpele outfit wil opfleuren of gewoon nét dat tikkeltje extra wil. Die kleurrijke ketting of het perfect paar statement oorbellen kunnen je jurk/rok/blazer er zoveel beter doen uitzien. Deze 5 trends doen het goed in 2020.

Supergrote ringen

Geef je kleine oorbelletjes een welverdiende pauze en investeer in een groot paar in 2020. De oversized-stijl werd al gespot op de catwalks voor 2020 bij designers als Caroline Herrera en Sies Marjan.

Kleurrijke stenen

De lente brengt vaak ook wat extra kleur mee binnen onze garderobe. We bergen onze puffers en enkellaarsjes op en maken plaats voor elegante sandalen en jurkjes. Wat past daar perfect bij? Kleurrijke accessoires.

Aan de voet

De dagen waarop we juwelen enkel aan onze armen, oren of rond onze nek droegen, zijn voorgoed passé. Dat bewees ook Bottega Veneta met hun populaire met juweelbezette pumps vorig seizoen. Die look werd door modehuizen als Oscar de la Renta en Zimmermann met open armen ontvangen. Ook zij brengen juwelen voor aan je voeten uit.

Pearl everything

Parels zijn een blijvertje dit seizoen. Designers werken met bijzondere vormen en houden de originele vorm van de parel volledig in tact.

Single oorbellen

Een single oorbel dragen is geen nieuw concept, maar de trend is zeker nog alive and kicking. Onder andere Oscar de la Renta, Tibi en JW Anderson bewezen dat een enkele oorbel dragen nog steeds kan.