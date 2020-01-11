Van prairie tot chartreuse: dit zijn dé interieurtrends voor 2020 Nele Annemans

11 januari 2020

12u23

Bron: Refinery29 1 Style Een glazen bol hebben we niet, maar Etsy, Pinterest en Google komen alvast aardig in de buurt als het aankomt op het voorspellen van de nieuwste trends. Van Franse antiek tot een huis in boerderijstijl: dit zijn de grootste interieurtrends voor 2020.

Boerderijstijl

Volgens Google werd er afgelopen jaar massaal naar ‘farmhouse style’ of ‘huis in boerderijstijl’ gezocht. Die stijl wordt gekenmerkt door een chique mix van veel hout, stalen accenten en neutrale crèmetinten.

Prairiestijl

Vergelijkbaar met de boerderijstijl, maar een tikje subtieler: de ‘prairie style’ of ‘huis in prairiestijl’. Ook dit wordt een andere belangrijke trend volgens Google. Deze look wordt het best omschreven als minimalistisch maar toch warm. Je integreert hem in je interieur door te investeren in stukken die gemaakt zijn van natuurlijke materialen zoals hout, steen of leder en strakke geometrische patronen of lijnen hebben.

Franse antiek

Anno 2020 worden tweedehands spullen nog hipper dan tevoren. Zo zag Pinterest dat er 364% meer keer naar gezocht werd dan het jaar daarvoor, met Franse antiek op kop. Denk aan bronzen of koperen spiegels, decoratieve keukenaccenten en grote, romantische lusters als je je interieur een vintage doch smaakvolle Franse toets wil geven.

Tuinkamers

Ook dit jaar krijgen planten een prominente plek in ons leven, alleen wordt de grens tussen binnen en buiten nog kleiner dan ervoor. Zo werd er vorig jaar 104% keer meer naar ‘garden rooms’ of ‘tuinkamers’ gezocht op Pinterest in vergelijking met het jaar ervoor. Wij kunnen alvast niet wachten tot het lente is.

Interieur volgens de regels van de feng shui

Deze oude Chinese filosofie waarbij je harmonie probeert te creëren in je omgeving, werd afgelopen jaar 137% keer meer opgezocht op Pinterest. Denk aan minder rommel, meer harmonie door bijvoorbeeld een nachtkastje aan elke kant van het bed te zetten zodat het duidelijk is dat de ruimte voor twee personen bedoeld is én enkele planten. Die zijn volgens de regels van de feng shui een absolute must omdat ze positieve energie brengen in huis.

Colorblocking

Etsy meldde een stijging van 7% in zoekopdrachten naar colorblocking. Bij die retrogeïnspireerde stijl combineer je verschillende items in felle kleuren om een gewaagd contrast te creëren.

Art deco

Deze eclectische stijl uit de jaren 20 stond vorig jaar nog altijd bovenaan te prijken in de Googlezoekopdrachten op het vlak van interieur. En toegegeven, we love it! Wil je je interieur wat art-decotoesten geven? Probeer dan een mix van rijke kleuren, overdadige versieringen en geometrische vormen in je huis te verwerken.

Chartreuse

Niet echt geel, maar ook niet echt groen: chartreuse (vernoemd naar de kleur van chartreuselikeur) werd vorig jaar 12% meer keer opgezocht via Etsy en er wordt verwacht dat de kleur nog meer populariteit gaat vergaren in 2020. De felle groengele kleur staat er immers om bekend dat hij je energiepeil én out of the box denken verhoogt. Een ideetje voor op kantoor?

Spaanse stijl

Misschien kan je jezelf geen Spaanse villa permitteren, maar dat betekent niet dat je de Spaanse sfeer niet in huis kan halen, tevens een van de grootste interieurtrends volgens Google. Denk aan veel aardewerk, wandtapijten, een mediterraans kleurenpalet en uiteraard vele tegeltjes. Geen zin om je hele vloer uit te breken? Tegenwoordig kan je online ook al vele soorten tegelstickers in de Spaanse stijl scoren!