Van microtattoos tot morsecode: de tattootrends van het moment volgens BV-tatoeëerder Nathan Murillo
Microtattoos
“Waar momenteel enorm veel achter gevraagd wordt zijn microtattoos, ofwel erg kleine, fijne tattoos. Ze zijn subtiel en discreet waardoor de drempel lager is om er eentje te laten zetten, ook op oudere leeftijd.”
Lettering
“Binnen die microtrend zijn handgeschreven tattoos erg populair. Zo laten mensen steeds vaker bijvoorbeeld de handtekening van hun overleden (groot)ouder tatoeëren, of een woord of zinnetje dat een van hun geliefden ooit ergens opschreef in een gedicht of op een wenskaartje. Veel ouders laten ook de namen of initialen van hun kinderen zetten.”
Persoonlijke tattoos zoals horoscopen, geboortebloemen en vingerafdrukken
“Ook erg gewild is alles wat te maken heeft met persoonlijke zaken. Denk aan horoscopen, geboortedatums en geboortebloemen, maar ook vingerafdrukken bijvoorbeeld van een overleden persoon. Die worden dan vaak verwerkt in een hartje.”
Matching tattoos
“Ook een blijvertje zijn de matching tattoos die broers, zussen, koppels en bff’s samen laten zetten. Vaak krijg ik drie of vier vriendinnen over de vloer die graag dezelfde tattoo willen. Meestal kiezen ze dan ook voor iets kleins en symbolisch. Ook koppels kiezen steeds vaker voor matching tattoos in plaats van elkaars naam te laten tatoeëren. Het is iets wat je met elkaar verbindt, maar mocht de relatie op de klikken lopen, staat de naam van je ex niet ergens op je lichaam te prijken.”
Morsecode
“Een nieuwe trend is dan weer morsecode. Ik krijg heel veel mannen en vrouwen uit de financiële sector of advocaten over de vloer die opteren voor een tattoo die niet te veel opvalt. Enkele puntjes of streepjes zijn dan ideaal om te zetten.”
Lijnportretten
“Lijntattoos blijven erg geliefd, en wat je nu erg vaak ziet zijn lijnportretten. Mensen komen dan langs met bijvoorbeeld een gezinsfoto uit de oude doos of een portret van hun (groot)ouders waarvan ze een lijntekening laten maken zodat er een abstract minimalistisch ontwerp ontstaat.”
Kleine objecten
“Momenteel is er ook veel vraag naar kleine objecten, meestal gerelateerd aan het professionele leven. Een barista die bijvoorbeeld een koffiekop laat tatoeëren, een kapster met een kleine schaar of een chef-kok met een tattoo van een wijnglas en een koksmes.”
Fauna en flora
“Ook tattoos van bloemen, planten en dieren zoals vlinders en slangen zijn momenteel erg trendy, net zoals sterren en manen.”
Flash tattoo
“Onder invloed van celebrities zoals Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande en Dua Lipa is de ‘flash tattoo’-stijl enorm populair geworden, oftewel allemaal kleine tattoos bij elkaar. Vroeger kozen mensen vaker voor tattoo sleeves, die een groot deel van je arm of been bedekken. Nu is het trendy om niet in één keer, maar over een bepaalde tijdspanne verschillende minimalistische tattoos te zetten. Denk aan een bloemetje op je pols, een woord op je vinger, een sterrenbeeld op je onderarm …”
Rode tattoos
“Qua kleur zijn rode tattoos al een tijdje aan een opmars bezig, zeker bij vrouwen. Rode inkt oogt immers veel zachter, fijner en eleganter én is minder zichtbaar. Ook witte en nude of huidskleurige tattoos winnen aan populariteit, maar rood is na zwart de kleur die ik momenteel het meest gebruik. Waar ook veel vraag naar is zijn minimalistische zwarte tattoos met een kleine touch in een andere kleur, bijvoorbeeld geel, groen of blauw.”
Tattoos op opzichtige plaatsen
“Qua plaatsen blijven de handen en vingers erg geliefd, maar steeds meer mensen laten ook een tattoo zetten op hun nek of hals. Die trend komt er mede door de invloed van celebrity’s, influencers en socialemediaplatformen zoals TikTok en Instagram. Bij mannen zitten ook gezichtstattoos in de lift, al ben ik daar zelf geen voorstander van. Zeker als mensen langskomen voor hun eerste tattoo, raad ik af om die op een opzichtige plaats als de handen, nek, hals of het gezicht te laten zetten. Nog populair bij mannen zijn tattoos op de schedel. Zijn ze hem beu, dan kunnen ze gewoon hun haren laten groeien. Vrouwen kiezen dan weer vaker voor een tattoo op hun heupen, billen, oren en ribben. Die laatste is erg gewild omdat het een sexy plaats is, maar ook een intieme waardoor je hem ook makkelijk kan verbergen voor anderen.”
Nageltattoos
“Een microtrend die overwaait uit de Verenigde Staten zijn de nageltattoos. Zelf vind ik dat een beetje weggesmeten geld, want nagels groeien waardoor je er na twee à drie weken niks meer van ziet.”
Permanente make-up
“Tot slot is er momenteel ontzettend veel vraag naar permanente wenkbrauwen, eyeliners, lippen, foundation en freckles tattoos of sproetjes. Waar permanente make-up vroeger alleen door schoonheidsspecialistes gezet werd, zie je nu ook steeds meer tattoostudio’s die dat aanbieden. Logisch ook, want het principe is hetzelfde: je werkt op de huid en met een gelijkaardige techniek. Het enige verschil is dat permanente make-up na een tijdje vervaagt en een tattoo op je huid blijft zitten.”
