Van mandala’s tot dieren: de grootste tattootrends voor 2019 Liesbeth De Corte

31 oktober 2018

11u09 0 Style Droom je van je eigen tatoeage maar ben je een van de grootste twijfelaars op deze aardbol? Dan is het niet simpel om te kiezen welk design je laat vereeuwigen op je lichaam. Misschien kunnen de grootste trends voor 2019 je een handje helpen.

Eerst een kleine waarschuwing: het is niet altijd een goed idee om de trends te volgen. Zo was het enkele jaren geleden nog hip om een sterretje, driehoek of oneindigheidsteken te laten tatoeëren, maar nu? Je beseft maar al te goed dat je missie om uniek te zijn mislukt is, waardoor je ietwat meewarig naar die inkttekening kijkt. Gelukkig zijn er enkele ontwerpen die wel aan populariteit winnen én waarbij de kans miniem is dat je er ooit spijt van zult hebben. Althans, dat beweert tatoeage-artiest Sarah Ricciardone die aan de slag is bij Monarch Tattoo Studio.

Dieren

Veel mensen - waaronder ondergetekende - verklaarden de Nederlandse Danielle gek toen ze in ‘Temptation Island’ door Fabrizio een wolf liet tatoeëren op haar ribbenkast. Blijkbaar moet ze toch ergens geweten hebben waar ze mee bezig was, want volgens Ricciardone zijn tatoeages met dieren een heuse hype. “De laatste jaren zie je steeds vaker dieren opduiken”, vertelt ze aan The Daily Mail. Herten, leeuwen, tijgers, maar ook de “combinatie met een gezicht en een gevederde hoofdtooi valt in de smaak”.

Tropische vibe

Globetrotters die tijdens hun vakantie zich neervlijen op de stoel van een tattoo-artiest: het gebeurt wel vaker. En meer dan eens heeft hun inkttekening dan ook een tropische vibe. Palmbomen of enkele golfjes zijn intussen al een tikje cliché, maar Ricciardone merkt vooral een opmars in mandala’s. Dat zijn cirkelvormige figuren met symmetrische elementen. Het woord mandala komt uit de Tibetaanse kunst en betekent letterlijk magische cirkel of magisch wiel.

De vervanger van de tramp stamp

Ook tijdens de jaren 90 en na de eeuwwisseling was het een tijdje hip en trendy om een print te zetten, en dan vooral op je onderrug. En zo is de beruchte tramp stamp ontstaan. Volgens Ricciardone is er nu een vervanger op komst: de underboob. Onder de boezem en op het borstbeen is zowat de populairste plaats op dit moment. Ook de arm blijft een gewilde plek.

... en de grootte

Kleine tatoeages blijven in de mode, maar groter mag ook. De reden? Tegenwoordig hebben tatoeages hun marginaal imago van zich afgeschud en worden ze meer aanvaard, waardoor meer mensen durven om een grotere tattoo of een sleeve te laten zetten.

Persoonlijke keuze

Het belangrijkste is natuurlijk dat je een ontwerp kiest dat bij je past. Daarom komen mensen ook vaker met specifieke vragen aankloppen bij een artiest, die dan een unieke schets maakt. En geef toe: weten dat je rondloopt met een originele tattoo is en blijft toch het leukst?