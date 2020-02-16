Van KFC tot Balenciaga: dit zijn de gekste samenwerkingen met Crocs
Een nieuwe dag, een nieuwe existentiële crisis in de modewereld: dit keer veroorzaakt door de samenwerking tussen Crocs en de fastfoodketen Kentucky Fried Chicken. Esthetisch gezien kunnen de Crocs je achtervolgen tot in je nachtmerries. Het design doet denken aan een typische KFC-doos, bedrukt met gefrituurde kip. De finishing touch? Valse kippenbouten erbovenop die ook nog eens naar echte kip ruiken. Alsjeblieft, dankjewel.
Maar Crocs ging al vaker bijzondere samenwerkingen aan. Wij maakten een overzicht:
1. Crocs en Balenciaga
Balenciaga introduceerde in 2018 Crocs met plateauzolen op de catwalk in Parijs. En hoewel zowat de hele wereld ze op sociale media uitspuwde, bleken er toch een pak meer gegadigden te zijn dan verwacht. Nog voor ze daadwerkelijk te koop waren, mocht luxe warenhuis Barneys al het bordje uitverkocht bovenhalen.
2. Crocs en Christopher Kane
Het debuut van Crocs in de wereld van de mode? Dat kwam er dankzij Christopher Kane. In 2016 kregen ze een update en werden ze voor het eerst niet meer bekeken als een ‘scheef mopje’ van het internet. Bedrukt met stenen en een opvallende print nam de ontwerper ze mee in zijn SS17-collectie.
3. “Crocs” en Yeezy
Een opvallend, raar design voor schoenen? Daar moet Kanye West zich mee gemoeid hebben en ja hoor, ook de Amerikaanse rapper bracht zijn eigen versie ‘Crocs’ uit. Het mag dan wel geen échte samenwerking zijn, we zien meteen waar hij de mosterd haalde. Vorig jaar werden de Yeezy Foam Runner’s op de wereld losgelaten en ze kregen meteen wereldwijd heel wat aandacht. Mooi of niet? Het internet kwam er niet uit. Onze mening? We zijn het in ieder geval eens met een Twitteraar: “Deze Yeezy Crocs zijn lelijke monsterschoenen. Ze zien eruit alsof een krokodil erop kauwde en dan terug uitspuwde.”
4. Crocs en Post Malone
Een paar witte crocs die de naam Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog droeg én zes Jibbitz-bedeltjes die leken op tattoos van de zanger. Het was genoeg voor de fans van Malone om door het dolle heen te zijn. Malone liet zelf op Instagram weten dat hij Crocs ontworpen had en dus trots was op zijn creatie. “Ik draag Crocs overal, van op café tot op het podium en had dan ook het gevoel dat dit de perfecte samenwerking zou worden”, liet Malone enthousiast weten in een statement over de samenwerking. Hij wist duidelijk waar hij het over had, want de Crocs gingen als zoete broodjes over de toonbank en waren volledig uitverkocht in amper 10 minuten.
5. Goth des Garcons en Crocs
De Instagrampagina @gothdesgarcon stelde vorige zomer hun Goth Crocs voor en die waren - vreemd genoeg - meteen een schot in de roos.
6. Margiela Crocs
Nadat ze een voltreffer maakten met hun Goth Crocs, bracht @gothdesgarcons ook een Croc uit als eerbetoon voor de ontwerper Martin Margiela. Een simpele zwarte Croc kreeg een badje in witte verf, waarna hij met barsten opdroogde: een typische techniek die geliefd werd door Margiela zelf. Uiteindelijk bleef het bij een Instagrampost, want het Instagramlabel mocht de schoenen niet echt uitbrengen.