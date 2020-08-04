Van J.Lo tot Lady Gaga: vrouwelijke sterren posten massaal foto’s zonder make-up Nele Annemans

04 augustus 2020

15u05 0 Style Een van de grootste make-uptrends du moment? Geen make-up dragen. Dat blijkt althans uit recente Instagramposts van vrouwelijke celebrities. Zo deelde de 51-jarige Jennifer Lopez net een foto van haar onopgemaakte gezicht in het ochtendgloren. Daarmee volgt ze het voorbeeld van sterren als Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga en Katy Perry.

Jennifer Lopez

Zangeres en selfiekoningin Jeniffer Lopez deelde op 1 augustus dit kiekje, zo wil ze haar volgers inspireren om ook elke dag hun natuurlijke schoonheid te omarmen. Dat ‘Jenny from the block’ inmiddels 51 lentes op de teller heeft staan, is amper te geloven. “Goedemorgen allemaal!!! #MorningFace”, schrijft ze.

Demi Lovato

De 27-jarige Amerikaanse singer-songwriter Demi Lovato dook dan weer het zwembad in voor haar make-uploze foto. Daarbij schreef ze: “Swipe om te zien hoe ik de zelfontspanner voor het maken van foto’s ontdekt heb.” Ze worstelde jarenlang met haar zelfbeeld en wil die periode nu definitief achter zich laten.

Helen Mirren

De Engelse actrice Helen Mirren (75) had een andere reden om een selfie van haar make-upvrije gezicht te posten. “Doneer alsjeblieft aan de ondersteuning voor intensieve zorgen, in ruil voor deze ochtendfoto. Heel erg bedankt.” De link bij haar Instagrampost verwijst naar de Engelse Intensive Care Society, die de nodige ventilatoren voor Covid-19-patiënten helpt te voorzien.

Katy Perry

Na maandenlang thuiszitten weet de Amerikaanse zangeres Katy Perry (35) niet meer welke dag het is. “wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub”, staat er te lezen in het onderschrift. Ze verkondigt al jaren op haar sociale media dat je er als vrouw puur natuur even mooi kan uitzien als met make-up.

Lady Gaga

Zangeres Lady Gaga (34) kennen we normaal met tonnen make-up, maar vier dagen geleden postte ze dit kiekje zonder. “Ik ben zo dankbaar dat ik dit jaar negen VMA-nominaties ontving voor mijn album ‘Chromatica’, voor ‘Rain On Me’ en andere optredens die ik gegeven heb. Dit is zo’n moeilijke tijd, voor mensen over heel de wereld. Ik ben echt vereerd om hoeveel geluk ik heb. Ik hoop dat jullie jezelf allemaal zullen vieren op dit moment, want elk van jullie zou nu genomineerd moeten worden voor een prijs voor de moed die jullie hebben. Bedankt voor dit geschenk.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Ze mag er dan wel erg bijzondere gezondheidsadviezen op nahouden, op haar 47 jaar straalt de Amerikaanse actrice en onderneemster Gwyneth Paltrow als nooit tevoren. En ja, ook zonder cosmetica. Dat bewijst deze make-uploze post van vier dagen geleden.

Drew Barrymore

En last but not least: Drew Barrymore. De Amerikaanse actrice (45) deelt al enkele jaren kiekjes op sociale media zonder een vleugje make-up op haar gezicht. In haar meest recente post toont ze hoe ze zich bezighoudt tijdens de coronacrisis. “Mezelf gelukkig lezen met de fantastische Nora Ephron!”, staat onder de post te lezen.