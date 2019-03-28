Van honingblond tot chocoladecake bruin: de kapseltrends voor deze lente zijn overheerlijk Valérie Wauters

28 maart 2019

Of je deze lente nu voor bruin of blond haar kiest, je lokken zullen er overheerlijk uitzien. De meest populaire kleuren voor komende lente beloven immers honingblond en chocoladebruin te worden.

Kies je dit jaar voor bruin, vraag dan aan je kapper om chocoladecake bruin. Deze kleur verschilt van andere, meer assige, tinten door de diepte die er door de kapper aan je kleuring gegeven wordt. Een chocoladecake bruine kleur is niet simpelweg één bruine tint doorheen je haar, maar bevat ook highlights die ervoor zorgen dat je gezicht mooi omrand wordt en die de diepbruine tint van je lokken wat lichter maken.

Weet je kapper niet meteen waar je naar vraagt als je hem of haar vertelt dat je de kleur van chocoladecake in je haar wil? Vraag dan om koperkleurige of rode highlights in je lokken te zetten, om zo je kleuring een rijkere tint en meer diepte te geven.

Toch meer fan van een blonde coupe? Dan lik je vast duimen en vingers af bij een honingblond kapsel. Net als bij chocoladecake bruin is dit een multidimensionale kleur, die er altijd uitziet alsof de zon op je lokken schijnt. Honingblond wordt ook wel eens goudblond genoemd, door de mix van gouden en beige tinten in je lokken.