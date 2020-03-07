Van het coronavirus tot een overdaad aan latex: dit waren de meest opvallende momenten tijdens de fashion weeks Nele Annemans

07 maart 2020

15u23 0 Style Wie denkt aan de fashion weeks, denkt spontaan aan vier weken smullen van de nieuwste en mooiste modecreaties. Dit seizoen werd er echter eentje dat heel anders verliep dan alle andere in het verleden, met protesten van Exctition Rebellion, de uitbraak van het coronavirus en celebs die de catwalk domineerden. Dit waren de opvallendste momenten.

Het coronavirus dat ook op de modeweken opdook

Sinds de uitbraak van het virus eind januari in Wuhan City in de provincie Hubei in China, verspreidde het virus zich razendsnel naar tal van andere landen, inclusief die waar de fashion weeks doorgingen.

Zo viel de uitbraak van het coronavirus in Noord-Italië samen met de Milaanse modeweek, wat reden genoeg was voor Giorgio Armani om zijn show achter gesloten deuren te houden zodat bezoekers niet besmet konden raken. Pers en potentiële kopers konden in de plaats daarvan een livestream volgen via de website, Instagram en de Facebookpagina van het Italiaanse modehuis.

Tijdens enkele shows op de Parijse modeweek werden dan weer verschillende toeschouwers met mondmaskers gespot. De modeweken van Seoul, Beijing en Shanghai werden afgelast of uitgesteld door het coronavirus.

Dior die een show hield geïnspireerd op de #MeToo-beweging

Sinds Maria Grazia Chiuri in 2016 als creatief directeur werd aangesteld bij Dior, duiken er regelmatig feministische statements in de collecties op. Dat was dit keer niet anders, maar ze kwamen des te hard binnen omdat nog geen 24 uur daarvoor filmproducent Harvey Weinstein veroordeeld werd voor verkrachting.

De catwalk, die ontworpen werd in samenwerking met een collectief van feministische kunstenaars, werd gesierd door gigantische lichtgevende protestborden met opschriften als: ‘Toestemming’, ‘Als vrouwen staken, stopt de wereld’, ‘Vrouwenliefde is onbetaalde arbeid’ en ‘Onderdrukking’. De modellen zelf werden gehuld in ‘mannelijke’ vesten, broekpakken, bandana’s, wijde spijkerbroeken en capejassen.

Ontwerpers en modegoeroes die latex van de BDSM-wereld naar de catwalk haalden

Latex was alomtegenwoordig op de fashion weeks. Bij Saint Laurent werden leggings, kokerrokken en killer heels in latex gecombineerd met frèle blouses terwijl de jonge Londense ontwerper Richard Quinn voor broeken in lakstof koos. Kim Kardashian en haar zus Kourtney waren dan weer de eersten die zich in de chocolade- en karamelkleurige latexpakken van Balmain hulden nadat die pas twee dagen ervoor op de catwalk werden gepresenteerd.

De klimaatcrisis die her en der opdook

Met het coronavirus dat al het nieuws domineerde, leek de klimaatcrisis al bijna even vergeten dit modeseizoen. Althans, totdat Demna Gvasalia een show ontwierp die mensen met de neus op de feiten drukte. De creatief directeur van Balanciaga zette de catwalk letterlijk onder water, verwijzend naar de stijgende zeespiegel met als boodschap dat de wereld er binnenkort zo zal uitzien als we op hetzelfde elan verdergaan en niet snel iets ondernemen. De eerste rijen van de tribune waar normaal de meest invloedrijke mode-iconen zitten, stonden zelfs helemaal onder water.

In Londen toonden milieuactivisten van Extinction Rebellion dan weer hun afgunst voor de fashion weeks. Zij protesteerden met gekleurde rookbommen en vormden menselijke blokkades met het doel dat de shows gecanceld zouden worden. In New York verzamelden tieners aan de Spring Studios, waar de meeste modeshows van de New Yorkse modeweek plaatsvinden, en trokken hun dikke winterjassen uit waarna handgemaakte, gerecycleerde outfits uit fastfoodverpakkingen, bubbelplastiek en oude kledij tevoorschijn kwamen. Daarmee wilden ze tonen hoe duurzame kleding er volgens hen écht uit moet zien.

Beroemdheden die de catwalk domineerden

Tijdens de fashion weeks nemen beroemdheden meestal een plekje in op de eerste rij, maar dit seizoen doken ze ook en masse op op de catwalk. In New York liep zangeres Miley Cyrus mee in de herfst-wintershow van Marc Jacobs en een week later maakte actrice Lena Dunham haar catwalkdebuut op de Londense modeweek tijdens de show van 16Arlington. De moeder van de Hadid-zusjes Gigi en Bella, Yolanda, dook dan weer op op de catwalk tijdens de show van Off-White. Toch was het - alweer - Kanye West, of liever zijn dochtertje North, die het meest de show stal. Op de Paris Fashion Week zong niet alleen de rapper zelf maar ook zijn zesjarige dochter een eigen nummer tijdens de catwalkpresentatie van Yeezy, het modelabel van Kanye. Ze zong onder meer: “Je weet dat mijn naam Northy is, dit is mijn stijl. Kijk naar mijn schoenen, ze zijn nieuw en cool.”