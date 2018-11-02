Van futuristische tinten tot babybalayage: dit zijn de grootste haarkleurtrends voor deze herfst Nele Annemans

02 november 2018

12u58

Bron: Byrdie 0 Style Nu de koude temperaturen ons écht bereikt hebben, is het ook hoog tijd onze haren in een nieuw jasje te steken. En of je nu een drastische verandering of een gewoon een leuke twist wil, deze herfst is er voor iedere smaak wat wils. Dit zijn volgens een haarexpert van Wella de 4 haarkleurtrends du moment.

Futuristische tinten

De herfst donker en grijs? Think again! Als je Instagram mag geloven, loop je dit najaar immers met futuristische haartinten door weer en wind. Vooral de mix van warme en koude pasteltinten zoals zachtoranje en roze kleuren momenteel menig kappersprofiel. Bang om er als een 11-jarige barbiepop uit te zien? Kies dan voor roze lokken met een grijzige ondertoon. “Smokey roze is een volwassen versie van roze haar. Het is een zachte kleur, met een verfijnde ondertoon en door er een koel grijs aan toe te voegen, past de kleur ook bij de meeste huidtinten én krijgt je roze haar meteen een elegante update”, aldus Zoë Irwin, kleurexpert bij Wella Professionals.

Back to the 70s

“De invloed van de mode van jaren 70 met veel bruine en koperachtige kleuren vloeit dit jaar ook voort in je haar”, vertelt Irwin. Vooral felle koper- en lichte tinten zijn helemaal hot and happening dit seizoen.

Modern grijs

De grijze haartrend is al een tijdje bezig, maar er blijven nieuwe varianten opduiken. “We zijn nog altijd volop aan het experimenteren met het grijze kleurenpalet. Deze herfst zien we vooral de subtiele overgang van zwarte naar grijze lokken met blauwe of donkergroene ondertonen”, aldus Irwin.

De babybalayage

“Een andere trend die we deze herfst en winter gaan zien is de mix van babylights en de balayage. Babylights zijn superfijne, subtiele highlights die zich zachtjes mengen met je eigen haarkleur zodat die wordt opgefrist. Bij een balayage wordt met de vrije hand een andere kleur over de eigen kleur geveegd. Bij de babybalayage wordt een mix van beide technieken gebruikt, waarbij de highlights lopen tot aan de kruin maar net zoals bij een balayage de lichtste kleur vooral op de uiteinden zit”, aldus Irwin.