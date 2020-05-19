Van een subtiel lijntje tot wolkjes: experimenteer met witte eyeliner Liesbeth De Corte

10u44 0 Style Mondmaskers zijn ondertussen een vertrouwd zicht in het straatbeeld. Het ideale moment om onze make-up onder de loep te nemen, want onze ogen mogen nu extra in de verf gezet worden. Met witte eyeliner, bijvoorbeeld.

Wanneer het gaat om een lijntje boven ons oog, grijpen we meestal naar een zwart pennetje of een bruin potlood. Maar deze zomer maakt de witte eyeliner een comeback. Bij tal van modeshows voor de lente-zomercollectie 2020 was deze beautytrend immers present. Ontwerpster Cynthia Rowley tekende bijvoorbeeld wolkjes boven de ogen van haar modellen, Anna Sui koos dan weer voor witte vleugels in combinatie met roze. Bij designer Pamella Roland hielden ze het bij een bescheiden lijntje.

Mag het wat minder opvallend? Dan kan je wit oogpotlood aanbrengen in de binnenste ooghoek voor een open blik, óf je kan het als basis gebruiken over het hele ooglid. Dat zorgt ervoor dat oogschaduwkleuren nog beter zullen uitkomen, én ze blijven langer zitten. Win-win!

