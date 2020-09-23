Vaarwel ‘stresscode’, want celebs wonen Emmy’s bij in pyjama. “Zo comfortabel heb ik me nog nooit gevoeld op een awardshow” Roxanne Wellens

23 september 2020

08u01 1 Style Eindelijk. De Doornroosjes onder ons kunnen zónder schuldgevoel meetings bijwonen of boodschappen doen in pyjama. Celebrities Jennifer Anniston (51), Jameela Jamil (35) én Rachel Brosnahan (30) trokken ook gewoon hun nachttenue aan voor de online uitreikingen van de Emmy Awards. Meedoen? Wij vonden een aantal toffe chilloutfits die je zowel ‘s nachts als overdag kan dragen.

Ah, het leven kan mooi zijn. In pyjama werken. Dankjewel, pandemie. En zelfs de sterren doen het. Zondagnacht vond de 72ste editie van de Emmy’s plaats. Virtueel dan. Tja. Dankjewel, pandemie zeker? Sommige celebs maakten er toch het beste van en ruilden hun galajurk in voor een peignoir. Jameela Jamil sleepte maar liefst zeven nominaties in de wacht voor haar rol in de serie ‘The Good Place’. Ze liet via Instagram weten dat ze de uitreiking vanop haar bank in een parelwit pyjamapak zonder bh zou volgen. “Zo comfortabel heb ik me nog nooit gevoeld op een awardshow”, klinkt het.

‘Friends’-actrice Jennifer Anniston deelde een foto van zichzelf in kamerjas met gezichtsmasker en een glas champagne. “Voorbereidingen voor de Emmy’s met mijn ander masker", lacht ze op Instagram. Rachel Brosnahan en manlief Jason Ralph kozen dan weer voor matchende maar stijlvolle pyjama’s, en zelfs hun twee hondjes kregen een bijpassend accessoire.

(Lees verder onder de posts).

Bye, bye stresscode! Wij zochten de mooiste pyjama’s voor je uit waarmee je zo de deur uit kan (of op zijn minst een online meeting in kunt volgen).



