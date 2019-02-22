Urban Decay maakt speciale Game of Thrones-collectie Nele Annemans

22 februari 2019

17u37 0 Style Beautymerk Urban Decay is erin geslaagd het laatste seizoen van Game of Thrones zowaar nog spannender te maken. Vandaag heeft het merk immers aangekondigd dat het een Game of Thrones-collectie gaat maken.

Urban Decay, het merk achter het immens populaire Naked-palet deelde zonet een foto op Instagram en Twitter met een model dat dramatische blauwgroene en metallic kobaltblauwe oogschaduw draagt. Onder de foto staat ‘For the Throne’ te lezen. Haar lippen kregen een blurry rozige tint. Buiten dat de collectie in april gelanceerd wordt, naar aanleiding van de aftrap van het laatste seizoen van de populaire HBO-reeks Game of Thrones op 14 april 2019, is niets bekend over de collectie.