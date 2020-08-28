Uniqlo gaat na meer dan 10 jaar opnieuw samenwerken met de 'queen of minimalism' Jil Sander (76) Nele Annemans

28 augustus 2020

Bron: Vogue 0 Style Uniqlo gaat opnieuw samenwerken met de Duitse ontwerpster Jil Sander (76). Dat maakt het Japanse modelabel zelf bekend op hun Instagrampagina.

Het is ondertussen al bijna 11 jaar geleden dat Jil Sander en Uniqlo voor het eerst de handen in elkaar sloegen onder het label +J. Die collectie, die bestond uit jassen, overhemden, T-shirts, gebreide truien, broeken en accessoires voor zowel mannen als vrouwen, was meteen een groot succes. Sommige stukken werden zelfs opnieuw gelanceerd in 2014 door de grote vraag. Reden van het succes? Sander is de queen als het aankomt op minimalisme, en laat modelabel Uniqlo net hetzelfde uitgangspunt hebben waarbij ze zich vooral focussen op tijdloze basics.

Over de nieuwe samenwerking is nog maar weinig bekend, behalve dat ze deze herfst in de winkelrekken zal liggen en zal bestaan uit “veelzijdige, exceptionele stukken voor vrouwen en mannen en ook de naam ‘+J’ zal dragen”, aldus Uniqlo.

In een kort interview met Jil over haar samenwerking met Uniqlo, gaat de modeontwerpster iets dieper in op de collectie. “Ik werk niet met visies, muzes, of moodboards. Mijn creativiteit komt vooral voort uit het experimenteren met stoffen en dat zal je ook zien in de nieuwe collectie.”

Ze is ook erg opgetogen over de nieuwe samenwerking: “De Japanse modestijl heeft altijd al een grote invloed gehad op mijn designs. Ik denk bijvoorbeeld aan Yohji Yamamoto en Rei Kawakubo van Comme des Garçons. Zij zorgden in de eighties voor een frisse wind in de mode-industrie en ik voelde meteen de emoties die ze erin stopten.”