Uitreiking van prestigieuze modeprijs is gecanceld LDC

15 april 2020

12u18 0 Style Elk jaar reikt het Franse luxeconcern LVMH een bijzondere prijs uit aan opkomend talent in de modewereld. Normaal gezien vond de uitreiking plaats op 5 juni, maar door de coronacrisis is het evenement in het water gevallen. Al is er wél een mooie troostprijs voor de acht finalisten.

Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) is het grootste modeconglomeraat ter wereld en eigenaar van grote modehuizen zoals Dior, Marc Jacobs en Louis Vuitton. Elk jaar selecteren ze opkomende talenten die kans maken op de LVMH Prize. Die prijs bestaat uit maar liefst 300.000 euro en de begeleiding van een toegewijd LVMH-team.

Er waren nog acht finalisten in de running. Normaal gezien zou een jury van bekende namen uit de modewereld - denk aan Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Carla Sozzani, Sinead Burke en Pat McGrath - beslissen welk label er met kop en schouders bovenuit steekt. De winnaar van deze wedstrijd werd op vrijdag 5 juni bekendgemaakt, maar door de coronacrisis gaat dit niet door. In plaats daarvan wordt de geldprijs verdeeld over de acht jonge finalisten.

Daarnaast heeft LVMH een geldfonds opgericht voor jonge modeontwerpers. Alle labels die de voorbije zes jaar de LVMH Prize gewonnen hebben, kunnen een beroep doen op dat fonds voor financiële steun.

“Sinds de lancering van de LVMH Prize is het onze missie om jong talent te promoten en te ondersteunen. Elk jaar zetten we opkomende designers van over de hele wereld in de spotlights, en doen we ons best om een handje te helpen bij de ontwikkeling van hun bedrijven”, reageert Delphine Arnault, vicepresident bij Louis Vuitton en oprichter van de award. “In deze uitdagende context dient het fonds dan ook om jonge modeontwerpers een hart onder de riem te steken.”