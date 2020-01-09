Twilighting belooft dé haarkleurtrend voor 2020 te worden VW

Bron: Glamour 2 Style Wanneer je de term twilighting hoort moet je misschien meteen denken aan de bekende reeks vampierenfilms en -boeken. Toch heeft het daar helemaal niets mee te maken. Twilighting is niets meer - of minder - dan de nieuwste haartrend die we de komende maanden overal zullen zien.

Het begrip werd voor het eerst de wereld ingestuurd door Karissa Schaudt, haarstyliste en kleurexpert bij Maxine Salon in Chicago. Twilighting staat voor een mix van balayage-technieken (highights die rechtstreeks op je lokken worden ‘geschilderd’) en babylights (subtiele en fijne highlights, aangebracht met behulp van aluminiumfolie). De combinatie van deze verschillende technieken zorgt voor het ontstaan van een heel erg natuurlijk, multidimensionaal resultaat. Schaudt zelf beschrijft de kleur als “bruin, met warme ondertonen en gouden tinten”.

Wat deze kleur zo verschillend maakt van een gewone bruine kleuring met gouden highlights is het feit dat er verschillende technieken worden gebruikt om een zo natuurlijk mogelijk resultaat te verkrijgen. “De plaatsing van elke strook kleur heeft een doel”, aldus Schaudt. “Belangrijk is om je kapper te vragen om verschillende technieken te gebruiken, zodat je een kleuring krijgt die multidimensionaal is. Neem daarbij zeker ook enkele foto’s mee naar de kapper, zodat die weet wat je bedoelt.”