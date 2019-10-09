Trendspotting: tattoo’s op je gezicht VW

09 oktober 2019

07u54 2 Style Het gezicht van Post Malone staat ermee bezaaid en ook Justin Bieber heeft er eentje: gezichtstattoo’s zijn ongetwijfeld de nieuwste tattootrend. Van op je voorhoofd tot in je oren, dit zijn de mooiste en meest subtiele tattoo’s.

Je volledige gezicht bedekken met permanente versiersels lijkt ons maar niks. Maar een subtiele tattoo langs de zijkant van je gezicht of in je oor vinden we dan weer wel helemaal kunnen. Wij zochten en vonden heel wat inspiratie. Kijk even mee naar deze mooie tattoo’s.