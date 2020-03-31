Trendalert: zo draag je de hoofdband à la Kate Middleton Nele Annemans

31 maart 2020

09u04 0 Style Is het een hoed? Is het een hoofdband? Of is het een combo van beide? Eén ding is zeker: het is het favoriete haaraccessoire van Kate Middleton en volgens ons hét mode-item voor de lente.

Ze debuteerde met haar typische haarband tijdens het doopsel van haar derde spruit, Louis, in 2018, droeg varianten van Prada tot Chanel vorige zomer, en ook dit jaar draagt Kate Middleton haar kenmerkende accessoire bij tal van outfits.

Hoewel de hoofdband een knipoog kan zijn naar haar overleden schoonmoeder prinses Diana, die in de jaren 80 en 90 bekendstond om haar hoofddeksels en tiara’s, is de hertogin van Cambridge erin geslaagd om de look haar volledig eigen te maken. Wat de haarband zo speciaal maakt? Niet de kleur, diamanten of breedte, wel de hoogte. Zo zijn de meeste van haar diademen gewatteerd waardoor ze voor net dat tikkeltje extra chic zorgen. Dit zijn alvast onze - budgetvriendelijke - favorieten!

1. Zwarte diadeem met parels, nu voor 3,99 euro i.p.v. 17,95 euro, Zara.

2. Rode haarband, 15 euro, Arket.

3. Roze haarband in velours, nu voor 5,60 euro i.p.v. 12,49 euro, Asos.

4. Roze diadeem met knoop, 6,99 euro, Veritas.

5. Hoofdband met parels en renaissanceprint, nu voor 3,49 euro i.p.v. 13,99 euro, Asos.

6. Satijnen zwarte haarband, 19 euro, & Other stories.

7. Paarse satijnen haarband, 19 euro, & Other stories.

8. Gewatteerde haarband met parels, 53,03 euro, Etsy.