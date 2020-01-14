Trend: met je nagels in de wolken mv

08u49 0 Style We willen niet negatief zijn, maar de winter is wel echt begonnen. De feestdagen zijn over, het is grijs en koud buiten, de dagen zijn kort en de lente? Die lijkt nog jaren van ons verwijderd. Gelukkig kan de nieuwste nageltrend de boel wat opvrolijken.

Dit seizoen draait het allemaal om ‘cloud nails’ oftewel: nagels met wolkjes op. De trend is een hit op Instagram en is enorm dromerig. Denk: mooie witte wolkjes op een blauwe achtergrond. Maar er zijn ook variaties in, zo zien we de wolknagels terugkomen in zowat iedere pastelkleur en zelfs met marmerlooks.

Inspiratie nodig? Wij verzamelden enkele leuke voorbeeldjes.