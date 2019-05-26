Trend: de rok met luipaardprint is weer he-le-maal terug Liesbeth De Corte

26 mei 2019

17u05 0 Style De keizerin van de comebacks. Zo kan je de luipaardprint wel noemen. Vorig jaar zag je elke it-girl rondlopen met een midi-rok met de print, en ook dit jaar maakt het een comeback. Wij zochten alvast enkele stuks uit, goed voor een beestige zomer.

Nieuw is die dus zeker niet, de rok met luipaardprint. Alomtegenwoordig. Dat wel. Zelfs in die mate dat er een Instagramaccount aan is gewijd. Die zag enkele dagen geleden het licht en kreeg de toepasselijke naam @leopardmidiskirt. Vorig jaar waren het vooral fashionista’s die in zwijm vielen voor het kledingstuk, nu lijkt het wel alsof iedereen een exemplaar in de kleerkast heeft hangen.

De tekst gaat verder onder de foto.

Hoe valt die populariteit te verklaren? Simpel: dit hebbeding past écht bij alles. Combineer het met een witte T-shirt en sneakers, een cropped truitje of formele blouse, en je loopt telkens weer rond met een coole outfit. Ben jij nog op zoek naar een midi-rok met zo’n beestig patroontje? We helpen je alvast een handje.

1/ Loavies, € 32,99, online te koop.

2/ Dorothy Perkins, € 35,99, te koop via Zalando.

3/ Selected Femme, € 79,99, online te koop.

4/ New Look, € 29,99, online te koop.

5/ Réalisation Par, € 160 (zonder verzendingskosten) , online te koop.

6/ & Other Stories, € 69, online en winkels te koop.