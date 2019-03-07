Transgendermodel Andreja Pejić te zien in een lingeriecampagne TVM

13u42 0 Style Het bekendste transgendermodel ter wereld Andreja Pejić (27) is één van de gezichten van een nieuwe campagne van het Australische lingeriemerk Bonds.

Het Australische model werd geboren als Andrej in ex-Joegoslavië, het huidige Bosnië-Herzegovina. Na de oorlog verhuisde hij mee naar het Australische Melbourne, waar hij net voor zijn 17de verjaardag werd gespot door een modellenscout. Andrej deed zich opmerken door zijn androgyne look en showde zowel mannen- als vrouwenmode. Hij stond sinds zijn ontdekking in 2011 onder andere model voor Marc Jacobs, Jean-Paul Gaultier en John Galliano, ze sierde de cover van Vogue, Elle en Marie Claire en werd in de lage landen vooral bekend met een campagne voor push-upbeha’s van Hema.

Dat doet ze nu nog eens opnieuw, maar dan in een campagne voor Bonds. Voor het model is het haar eerste grote klus in haar thuisland. “Ik heb me nooit helemaal geaccepteerd gevoeld in de Australische reclamewereld, maar zoals je weet ben ik anders en dat is nu eenmaal hoe het gaat als je een beetje anders bent”, vertelt Pejić aan The Guardian. Door deze opdracht hoopt ze wat vaker in Australië te kunnen werken.

Verder wil ze ook een rolmodel zijn voor andere jonge transgenders. “Ik denk dat wij modellen het doel hebben om een boodschap over te brengen en ik hoop dat jonge mensen moed krijgen door wat ik allemaal al heb bereikt. Het is niet makkelijk om op te groeien als je anders bent en het is zeker en vast niet makkelijk om op te groeien als transgender”.