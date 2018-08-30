Topmodel Madison Stubbington openhartig over eetprobleem: “Ik leefde op appels en koffie” TVM

30 augustus 2018

10u03

Bron: Vogue 0 Style Dat veel modellen (te) mager en jong zijn is geen nieuw gegeven meer. En hoewel er stappen ondernomen worden, zoals Vogue die niet langer samenwerkt met minderjarige meisjes, geven steeds meer modellen zelf aan dat er nog veel werk aan de winkel is. Zoals het 21-jarige topmodel Madison Stubbington die vandaag op Instagram schrijft dat ze aan een zware eetstoornis leed tijdens haar hoogdagen.

In 2015 werd Madison Stubbington uitgeroepen tot een van de 50 meest succesvolle modellen ter wereld. Ze liep op de catwalk voor grote namen als Gucci, Yohji Yamamoto en Dolce & Gabbana en deed shoots voor magazines als Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Germany, Stylist Magazine en Self Service. Met haar felle rode haren, porseleinen witte huid en tuitmond was ze erg in trek, maar dat had helaas ook een keerzijde.

Vandaag geeft ze op Instagram toe dat ze in haar hoogdagen met een zware eetstoornis kampte. Bij een erg magere foto van haarzelf in 2014 naast een iets ‘vollere’ foto schrijft ze dat ze op de linkse foto net was aangekomen in Parijs voor haar eerste Fashion Week. In die periode leefde ze naar eigen zeggen praktisch alleen op appels en koffie. De foto rechts werd afgelopen week genomen in Adelaide (een stad in haar thuisland Australië, red.). waar ze nu de tijd neemt om haar 'lichaam te laten genezen, na het jarenlang slecht behandeld te hebben'. Daar voegt ze nog aan doe dat 'gezondheid eigenlijk rijkdom is, dus dat je goed voor jezelf moet zorgen'.

Vorige week vertelde het eveneens Australische model Rosalie Nelson in een column in de Britse Metro nog dat ze 10 kilo afviel, maar dat haar botten nog niet genoeg uitstaken voor de modellenbureaus. Hopelijk dragen hun verhalen bij aan (meer) verandering in de hele industrie.