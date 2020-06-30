Topmodel Kendall Jenner viert feest in een Belgische outfit Liesbeth De Corte

30 juni 2020

14u38 0 Style Het Belgisch label LĒO Official heeft er een fan bij. En niet zomaar eentje: Kendall Jenner (24), het bekende Amerikaanse topmodel, droeg op de verjaardag van haar zus Khloe een opvallende broek en bijbehorende top van LĒO.

Kendall Jenner kiest vaker voor een look gebaseerd op de jaren 90, en dat was dit weekend niet anders op de

birthday bash van zus Khloé Kardashian. Wat meer is: het ging om een outfit van Belgische makelij; een asymmetrische top met vlammenprint, en een bijpassende broek van LĒO Official.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

LĒO werd in 2016 opgericht door ontwerpers Leonneke Derksen, Joëlle Laederach en Matthias Medaer. Hun designs zijn best opvallend, en dat is nog zacht uitgedrukt. Ze werken graag met knalprints en atypische silhouetten, denk aan een wijd kostuum met draken erop. Zo lekker fout dat het goed is.

De broek en top van Kendall kan je niet meer in huis halen. Wel zijn er nog een hemd én mondmasker verkrijgbaar met dezelfde vlammenprint. Daarvoor tel je respectievelijk 620 en 25 euro neer.