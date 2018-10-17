Tommy Hilfiger en Zendaya brengen collectie uit Margo Verhasselt

17 oktober 2018

08u34

Bron: Vogue 0 Style De 22-jarige Zendaya is actrice, model én danseres. Alsof dat haar allemaal nog niet genoeg bezighoudt, mag ze nu ook nog ‘ontwerpster’ aan dat lijstje toevoegen, want samen met Tommy Hilfiger gaat ze aan een nieuwe kledinglijn werken waarvan ze zelf het gezicht wordt.

Zendaya treedt daarmee in de voetsporen van topmodel Gigi Hadid en is alvast heel enthousiast over de samenwerking. “Het is een manier om zelfexpressie en individualiteit te vieren”, laat ze weten in een statement. De capsulecollectie, die volgend jaar in de lente onthuld wordt, zal ook getoond worden door de actrice zelf. “Zendaya is een klassieke schoonheid met veel talent en bovenal een sterke en intelligente vrouw”, schrijft Tommy Hilfiger op Instagram.