Tips om je planten een (Pinterestperfecte) plaats in huis te geven Liesbeth De Corte

10 april 2019

14u59

Bron: The New York Times 0 Style Eén eenzame cactus op de vensterbank volstaat niet langer. Tegenwoordig is het hip om je woonkamer vol te proppen met kamerplanten. Droom jij ook van een stijlvolle urban jungle, maar lijkt jouw samenstelling eerder op een groene kakafonie? Interieurstylist Hilton Carter geeft tips voor een geslaagde opstelling.

1. Werk met lagen

Volgens Carter kan je jouw planten niet lukraak neerzetten. De man weet waarover hij spreekt. Hij heeft thuis meer dan 200 planten staan, geeft elke dag tips aan z’n 178.000 Instagramvolgers en heeft net het boek ‘Wild at Home: How to Style and Care for Beautiful Plants’ uitgebracht.

“In plaats van planten te verspreiden over een ruimte, kan je ze beter verzamelen in een hoek. Denk daarbij na over de compositie en zet de planten op verschillende hoogtes”, zo raadt de stylist aan. “Het is ook een goed idee om verschillende types van een plantenfamilie bij elkaar te zetten. Dat oogt niet zo rommelig.” Denk bijvoorbeeld aan verschillende sanseveria’s of ficussen.

2. Een mooie compositie is belangrijker dan een handige compositie

Wil je van je interieur een bescheiden oerwoud maken? Dan zal je je erbij moeten neerleggen dat de planten soms in de weg zullen staan. Een leuke plek is bijvoorbeeld je boekenkast. “Dan creëer je de indruk dat je planten de ruimte volledig inpalmen. Toegegeven: echt handig is het niet, want je geraakt niet gemakkelijk aan de boeken. Maar vaak dienen boeken eerder als decoratie, of worden ze maar één keer per jaar uit de kast gehaald”, meent Carter.

3. Ga de hoogte in

Nog een tip voor het jungle-effect: werk met hangplanten. Carter:“Drakenklimop is niet alleen mooi om te zien, je kan het ook makkelijk naast een raam of boekenrek laten groeien. Extra handig is dat je op deze manier de planten ver uit de buurt houdt van eventuele huisdieren. Die kunnen de neiging hebben om je planten op te eten of te vernielen.”

4. Ken je planten

Sta even stil bij wat je planten net nodig hebben, en welke ruimte je wil opvullen met groen. Wil je een vensterbank versieren? Dan is het alleen maar logisch dat je kiest voor planten die houden van een streepje zon.

5. Hou het simpel

Het is heus niet nodig om elke kamer van je woonst te bombarderen met groen. “Een mooie badkamer moet niet per se een jungle vibe uitstralen. Hou vast aan je eigen stijl, en voeg er een plant of twee aan toe als die erbij past.”