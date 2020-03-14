These boots are made for walking: de leukste witte laarsjes voor de lente

14 maart 2020

15u26

De lente staat voor de deur en dat is hét moment om onze winterse stappers in te ruilen voor een nieuw – misschien wel wit? – paar. Wij lijsten de leukste witte laarsjes voor je op én geven er meteen wat inspiratie bij.

De lente is ein-de-lijk in zicht en daar hoort een fris paar schoenen bij. We zagen ze al bij actrice Michelle Williams en op de catwalk bij Isabel Marant. Maar nu komt ook Hedi Slimane, designer bij Celine, met een eigen ontwerp. Witte enkellaarsjes zijn all over the place. En dan bedoelen we niet de glanzende gogo-boots die typerend waren voor de sixties. Die werden wereldberoemd met Nancy Sinatra’s ‘These Boots Were Made For Walking’. Nee, deze boots kregen een heuse upgrade, want Slimane koos voor een westerntouch met Cubaanse hak, net om het verschil te maken met de sixtiesvariant.

Met deze schoenen waan je je dus meteen in The Wild West of in Cuba. Is dat niet zo je ding? Dan zijn er nog tal van andere varianten op deze Celine-laarsjes. Naast de cowboy-variant kan je ook kiezen voor een witte chelsea boot, stiletto’s of een blokhak. Je hebt ze in glanzend wit, leer of mat, voor iedere laarzenliefhebber wat wils, dus.

Hoewel witte laarsjes wellicht de eyecatcher van je outfit zijn, moet je voor de rest niet saai gekleed gaan. Of het combineren kan misgaan? Niet echt. Je kan ze met zowat alles uit je kledingkast dragen: een stoere spijkerbroek of een lange jumpsuit, een satijnen of denim rok, en je bent ready to go. Zeker met zwart en rood, maar vooral ook lichte kleuren, komen de laarzen perfect tot hun recht.

1/ Guts & Gusto, € 109,95, online te koop.

2/ Guts & Gusto, € 44,95, online te koop.

3/ Steve Madden, € 105,07, online te koop.

4/ Tamaris, € 89,95, online te koop.

5/ Marc Fisher LTD, € 206,44, online te koop.

6/ ASOS, € 66,99, online te koop.

7/ New Look, € 38,99, online te koop.

De enkellaarsjes van Celine zijn hier te koop en gaan voor zo’n € 790 over de toonbank.

Geen idee hoe je witte laarsjes moet combineren? Hier vind je wat inspiratie:

A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous - Coco Chanel * Ruling Friday with this killer demi-monochromatic outfit created by the talented @candacekristinstyle featured in the new fall season @bcthemag * #nycmodel #fallfashion #styleblogger #fashionblogger #leatherpants #whiteankleboots #vintagetshirt #plaidblazer 715 Likes, 68 Comments - Liane Boyko (@lianeboyko) on Instagram: "A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous - Coco Chanel * Ruling Friday with this killer..."

Baby got back 💘@belloux 🔎 - Rosamund Block Heel Bootie (BS1828519-1010) ⁣⁣⁣ Shop via link in bio! 355 Likes, 5 Comments - JustFab EU (@justfabeu) on Instagram: "Baby got back 💘@belloux 🔎 - Rosamund Block Heel Bootie (BS1828519-1010) ⁣⁣⁣ Shop via link in bio!"