Textuur boven: de it-bag voor de herfst wil je de hele tijd aanraken Stéphanie Verzelen

14 augustus 2020

13u59 0 Style Handtassen moeten eyecatchers zijn dit najaar, getuige de catwalks voor de herfst en winter van 2020. Ontwerpers kwamen op de proppen met harige tassen, piepkleine tassen, geometrische tassen. Onze favoriete trend? Handtassen die eruit zien alsof ze gevlochten, gewezen of gewatteerd zijn.

Textuur was een codewoord bij veel ontwerpers en dat sijpelde door tot in hun handtasdesign. Er was bont, er waren dikke kettingen en daarnaast leken ook veel handtassen gevlochten, geweven of gewatteerd te zijn. Soms ging het om een fijn vlechtwerk van dunne koorden, soms om dikke stroken leer die over en onder elkaar heen genaaid werden. Het resultaat? Tassen die er extra intrigerend uitzien. En die je gewoon de hele tijd wil aanraken.

Salvatore Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta en Valentino zijn maar een handvol namen die de trend lanceerden en ondertussen spotten we ook al heel wat gevlochten, geweven en gewatteerde handtassen in de herfstcollectie van de betaalbare merken. Groot, klein, met subtiele vlechten of een extravagant weefpatroon: alles kan.

Een greep uit onze favorieten

1. Handtas van Lucca Baldi, nu 115,60 euro i.p.v. 289, online te koop.

2. Heuptas van Bershka, nu 10,79 euro i.p.v. 17,99, online te koop.

3. Crossbodytas van Na-kd , 45,95 euro, online te koop.

4. Shopper van Mango, nu 19,99 euro i.p.v. 49,99 euro, online te koop.

5. Handtas van Stella McCartney, 595 euro, online te koop.

6. Crossbodytas van Zara, 39,95 euro, online te koop.

En ook op Instagram zijn ze helemaal mee met de trend