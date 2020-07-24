Terug van nooit weggeweest: de platformsneaker Margo Verhasselt

24 juli 2020

11u05 0 Style Alles komt ooit terug, het is een gekend motto in de mode. En ook deze zomer zien we weer een opvallende revival opduiken: de platformsneaker. Of je nu kiest voor de alternatieve Buffalo of de hipster Fila, veel mis kan je er niet mee doen. En dat heeft ook Converse begrepen, ook zij brengen nu hun klassiekers op een verhoogje uit.

De klassieke Converse All Stars worden naar een hoger niveau getild. De campagne van het merk werd gemaakt door twee creatievelingen uit Londen. De tweelingzusjes Fon en Fa tonen de verschillende schoenen samen met jonge creatievelingen van over de hele wereld. De twee werken als conceptontwerpers en werken hun ideeën uit in fotoshoots.

Een goede portie lef nodig om ze te dragen? Dat valt in de praktijk best mee. Zo kan je ook makkelijk je favoriete jurkje aan met een paar platformsneakers aan je voeten. Het makkelijkste is om je sneakers te combineren met een leuke jeans, maar durvers kunnen ze ook aantrekken met een shortje en lange kniekousen.