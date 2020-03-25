Terug van (nooit) weggeweest. Alexa Chung prijst de salopette Margo Verhasselt

25 maart 2020

08u46 1 Style Goed nieuws voor de fans van ninetiesmode: salopettes zijn opnieuw helemaal in. Althans, dat schreeuwt het Britse mode-icoon Alexa Chung toch van de daken op Instagram. En laat dat nu net een stijlvol én comfortabel kledingstuk zijn dat maar al te goed van pas komt tijdens thuiswerkdagen.

“Handen in de lucht als je vandaag een douche nam en kleren aandeed”, schreef Chung bij een trotse foto waarop ze fris gewassen poseert in een - u raadt het - salopette. En eerlijk, is er een outfit die beter zit om van thuis te werken - op een joggingbroek - na? Wij dachten alvast van niet.

Van Alexa Chung tot prinses Diana tot de modeweken, dit casual stuk gaat al decennia lang mee en blijft stijlvol en tijdloos. Of je hem nu draagt in denim of fris katoen. Inspiratie nodig? We zochten enkele voorbeeldjes bij elkaar: