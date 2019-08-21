Taylor Swift lanceert samen met Stella McCartney een capsulecollectie Margo Verhasselt

21 augustus 2019

15u02

Bron: Vogue 0 Style Op vrijdag 23 augustus kunnen fans van Taylor Swift hun hart ophalen en naar haar nieuw album ‘Lover’ luisteren. Maar Swift verwent hen niet alleen met een nieuw album, ze brengt ook samen met de Britse ontwerpster Stella McCartney een capsulecollectie uit.

Taylor Swift ziet het leven opnieuw door een kleurrijke bril. Na haar ‘Reputation’-periode is de zangeres opnieuw aan een heel nieuwe fase in haar leven begonnen, eentje die erg gelukkig en liefdevol overkomt. Ze stelde enkele maanden geleden haar nieuwe single ‘ME!’ aan de wereld voor en daar hoorde wat pastelkleurige merchandise bij. Maar dat is niet de enige kleding die Swift loslaat op de wereld. Op 13 juni deed Swift in een Instagram live video uit de doeken dat ze samen ging werken met Stella McCartney. “We zijn al lang bevriend en ik respecteer haar enorm. Ik bewonder haar ontwerpen en hoe ze ontwerpt”, klonk het toen.

“Ik draag haar ontwerpen erg vaak, en ze heeft het nieuw album al gehoord. Deze samenwerking is dan ook op ‘Lover’ gebaseerd. Ik voel me vereerd dat ze met mij wil samenwerken.” En nu is het dan eindelijk zo ver. De collectie van Stella x Taylor Swift bestaat uit fleurige ready-to-wear items en accessoires die volledig in teken staan van Swifts nieuwe album.

Stella en Taylor ontwierpen kleurrijke jasjes, sweaters, T-shirts, tassen en accessoires. Je ziet vooral pastelkleuren terugkomen en heel wat tie-dye print. Daarnaast worden ook quotes uit TayTay’s teksten op de stuks gebruikt. De collectie wordt op donderdag 22 augustus gelanceerd, meer details worden dan bekendgemaakt.