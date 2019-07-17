Tattoo Day: dit zijn volgens BV-tatoeëerder Nathan Murillo dé tattootrends van het moment Nele Annemans

11u52 0 Style Vandaag vieren ze in de Verenigde Staten National Tattoo Day. Wij vroegen aan tattoo-artist Nathan Murillo van Nillo Ink, die onder andere Koen Wauters, Valerie De Booser en Bab Buelens tot zijn klanten mag rekenen, naar de tattootrends van het moment.

1. Microtattoos

“Overgewaaid van de Verenigde Staten, zie je ook hier dat microtattoos, en zeker de minimalistische line art tattoos steeds populairder worden. Dat hebben we vooral te danken aan celebrities als Kylie en Kendal Jenner en co. die massaal voor minitattoos kiezen. Heel veel mensen stappen daardoor af van de traditionele, grote, zware exemplaren en kiezen voor iets wat delicater en subtieler. De drempel naar zo’n tattoo ligt ook veel lager. Ze zijn vaak erg persoonlijk en niet heel de wereld hoeft te weten dat je ze hebt waardoor er ook geen leeftijd op staat.”

2. Matching tattoos

“Wat ook erg populair is, zijn matching tattoos die broers, zussen, koppels en bff’s samen laten zetten. Vaak krijg ik drie of vier vriendinnen over de vloer die graag dezelfde tattoo willen. Meestal kiezen ze dan ook voor iets heel kleins symbolisch.”

3. Tattoos op je handen en vingers

“Het afgelopen jaar zie ik, mede dankzij de celebrities, steeds meer mensen die hun handen en vingers laten tatoeëren. Mensen zijn een pak minder voorzichtig geworden. Zelfs rechters en advocaten, die normaal gezien neutraal voor de dag moeten komen, laten zich een vinger- of handtattoo aanmeten.”

4. En op je hoofd

“De durvers wagen zich dan weer aan tattoos op hun hoofd, als dat tenminste geen probleem vormt voor hun beroep. Zo zie je alsmaar meer mensen met een tattoo achter hun oorschelp of ringetjes errond. Visueel krijg je dan het idee van een juweel, maar in werkelijkheid is het een tattoo, iets wat je trouwens ook vaak op de vingers ziet nu. Wat ook heel populair begint te worden zijn sproetjes. Daarbij worden allemaal kleine bolletjes rondom je neus en wangen gezet in een subtiel bruine tint waardoor je een soort sproetjeseffect creëert, maar dan permanent. De échte durvers gaan dan weer voor een kleine tattoo naast hun oog of eentje op hun binnenlip. Die laatste vragen ze vaak omdat die maar vier of vijf jaar meegaat en daarna vervaagt.”

5. Sterrenbeelden en bloemen

“Qua onderwerpen zijn sterrenbeelden een vaak terugkerend thema, ook omdat ze persoonlijk zijn en je ze ook heel klein kan verwerken. Daarnaast zijn bloemen erg in omdat ze ook heel vrouwelijk en toegankelijk zijn. Zelfs als je geen tattoofan bent, van bloemen houdt iedereen.”

6. Microrealisme

“Dieren zijn al een tijdje een populair thema, maar nu laten mensen die steeds meer in minimalistische vorm tatoeëren. Ze brengen dan bijvoorbeeld een foto mee van hun huisdier om er een miniportretje van te laten maken dat niet groter is dan drie centimeter of zetten een kleine, maar gedetailleerde leeuw op hun arm.”

7. Mix van realisme en geometrie

“Wat ook vaak terugkeert is het mixen van iets realistisch met iets geometrisch. Denk aan een hert met driehoeken of bloemen met cirkels waarbij je de twee stijlen dus gaat combineren.”

8. Rode tattoos

“Tot slot zijn ook rode tattoos aan een heuse opmars bezig, zeker bij vrouwen. Rode inkt oogt immers veel zachter, fijner en eleganter én is minder zichtbaar. Ook witte tattoos winnen aan populariteit, maar rood is na zwart de kleur die ik momenteel het meest gebruik. Waar ook veel vraag naar is zijn minimalistische zwarte tattoos met een kleine touch in een andere kleur, bijvoorbeeld bij bloemen.”