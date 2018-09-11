Supermarktketen Lidl verrast op Amsterdam Fashion Week, al vallen vooral de sokken in de smaak Timon Van Mechelen

11 september 2018

12u40 0 Style De meest spraakmakende show op de modeweek in Amsterdam was veruit die van Lidl. Topmodel Heidi Klum presenteerde er niet alleen haar vijfde collectie voor de supermarktketen, maar daarnaast kregen ook vier jonge Nederlandse ontwerpers de kans om een outfit te ontwerpen en voor te stellen. Al vielen vooral de witte sportsokken met Lild-logo in de smaak bij de genodigden.

Waar de eerste collectie van Heidi Klum voor Lild nog voorgesteld werd op de modeweek in New York, werd voor de vijfde samenwerking uitgeweken naar de iets bescheidenere Amsterdam Fashion Week. "Ik wou vooral geen enkele vrouw uitsluiten. In de supermarkt zie je elk type vrouw, en dus moeten ze allemaal de collectie kunnen shoppen,” legde Klum vorig jaar aan ons uit in New York. En dat is nog steeds van toepassing op deze collectie. De lijn bevat dan ook vooral basisstukken in verschillende kleuren. “Als ik echt de laatste mode had willen volgen, had ik veel meer verschillende prints door elkaar gebruikt. Maar de gewone vrouw in de straat - of in dit geval supermarkt - heeft het volgens mij best moeilijk met die combinatie. Basics met een twist zijn veel toegankelijker,” aldus Klum aan NINA.

De collectie was opgedeeld in vier kleurenthema’s en aan elk thema was een onlangs afgestudeerde modestudent gekoppeld. Zij mochten binnen dat kleurenpalet elk een outfit ontwerpen en die voorstellen tijdens de modeshow. Op de website van de Nederlandse ELLE kan gestemd worden voor de leukste creatie, de winnaar krijgt een geldprijs van 7.500 euro én mag een halfjaar gratis winkelen bij de supermarkt.

Toch gingen niet die extravagante ontwerpen met de meeste aandacht lopen, maar vielen vooral de Lildsokken het meest in de smaak. Die witte sportsokken met het logo van de keten op, werden op de slotdag van de modeweek uitgedeeld aan de genodigden en daarna druk gedeeld op sociale media. “Het werd zo hysterisch rondom die sokken,” zei marketingmanager Christine Braun na afloop aan Het Parool, “dat we nu overwegen ze eenmalig in de winkel te verkopen.”