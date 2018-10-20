Streetwear label CFÉ SHOP opent eerste pop-upwinkel Liesbeth De Corte

11u51 0 Style Tonya Schamp weet wel van aanpakken. Op 7-jarige leeftijd vertederde de v oormalig Junior Eurosongfinaliste Jan en alleman met het nummer ‘ Hé, doe maar mee’. Ondertussen verovert ze menig fashionista-hartjes met haar kledijmerk CF É Clothing én opent ze binnenkort een pop-upshop.

De twee grote liefdes van Tonya Schamp? Koffie en mode. Het is dan ook nogal wiedes dat het zwarte goud centraal staat binnen haar kledingmerk. Zo worden de stuks gesierd door woorden als ‘noir’, ‘au lait’ of ‘sucré’. Die lijn trekt ze ook door naar de winkel, want dankzij de samenwerking met het Italiaanse koffiemerk Lavazza kan je er ook een kopje koffie bestellen. “CFÉ is meer dan een kledingmerk. Het is een way of living”, zo zegt Schamp zelf. “Het is een manier voor jongeren om hun eigenheid online uit te drukken op een warme manier.”

Woensdag 24 oktober is het D-day: dan gaan de deuren open van de pop-upstore CFÉ SHOP. Plaats van afspraak is de Antwerpse Melkmarkt. Nog tot het einde van het jaar kan je er terecht om tussen de kledingstukken te snuisteren of van een kopje koffie te slurpen.