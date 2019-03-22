Stradivarius opent eerste winkel in België LDC

22 maart 2019

12u37

Bron: Flair 4 Style Goed nieuws voor fans van Stradivarius - en neen, dan bedoelen we niet de wereldberoemde violen. De Spaanse winkelketen strijkt binnenkort neer in ons land.

Ook al leven we in digitale tijden, toch heeft een fysieke winkel zo z'n charme. Denk: eerst kledij passen en dan pas kopen, in plaats van talloze dozen te bestellen en terug te sturen. Dat moet ook Stradivarius gedacht hebben. Tot voor kort kon je in ons land enkel online shoppen bij de Spaanse winkelketen. Binnenkort komt daar verandering in.

Het merk krijgt immers z’n eerste Belgische vestiging, en wel in het Wijnegem Shop Eat Enjoy (oftewel het voormalige Wijnegem Shopping Center). Wanneer de winkel de deuren opent, is nog niet bekend. Op sociale media regent het alvast blije reacties. “Eindelijk, moeten we niet meer helemaal naar Spanje”, en “Dat wordt slecht voor onze portemonnee”, klinkt het vrolijk.

Stradivarius maakt kleding voor vrouwen en richt zich vooral op de millennials. Net zoals Zara, Pull&Bear, Bershka en Massimo Dutti maakt het merk ook deel uit van Inditex, het grootste modebedrijf ter wereld.