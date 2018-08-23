Stijlvolle omaatjes zijn het nieuwe gezicht van Helmut Lang
Dat het lookbook van de herfst- en wintercollectie 2018 van Helmut Lang opvalt, kan je wel zeggen. Waar modemerken normaal de typische knappe en vooral jonge modellen naar voren schuiven, koos dit label voor een andere aanpak.
Een van de gezichten is onder meer Margaret, een 86-jarige grootmoeder, of Dilys, die met haar 86 jaar de oudste parachutiste is of de 66-jarige Puleng uit Zuid-Afrika. "De modewereld is aan het veranderen en er is steeds meer diversiteit te zien: mensen met een verschillende huidskleur en van verschillende leeftijden, waarom ook niet?", zegt die laatste nog.
Dilys is an 86-year-old Welsh Woman who is also the world record holder for oldest woman skydiver. Her dog is named Cleopatra. "Doing what you want and not being afraid" is what she stands for.
Puleng is a 66-year-old Welsh woman, originally from South Africa. She met her husband while nursing in London in the 1960s. They lost touch when she returned to South Africa during the apartheid, but found each other again 6 years ago. They moved to Merthyr, Wales together and love it there.
Margaret is an 86-year-old Welsh woman, and grandmother to @_charlottejames_. She is a retired funeral director and is very proud of being from Wales, despite the weather.
