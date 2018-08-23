Stijlvolle omaatjes zijn het nieuwe gezicht van Helmut Lang Liesbeth De Corte

23 augustus 2018

08u47

Bron: The Times, ITV Wales 0 Style Lekker cliché, maar het modemerk Helmut Lang bewijst dat er op schoonheid geen leeftijd staat. Hoe? Door een beroep te doen op een reeks modebewuste 60-plussers als ambassadrices voor de nieuwste campagne.

Dat het lookbook van de herfst- en wintercollectie 2018 van Helmut Lang opvalt, kan je wel zeggen. Waar modemerken normaal de typische knappe en vooral jonge modellen naar voren schuiven, koos dit label voor een andere aanpak.

Een van de gezichten is onder meer Margaret, een 86-jarige grootmoeder, of Dilys, die met haar 86 jaar de oudste parachutiste is of de 66-jarige Puleng uit Zuid-Afrika. "De modewereld is aan het veranderen en er is steeds meer diversiteit te zien: mensen met een verschillende huidskleur en van verschillende leeftijden, waarom ook niet?", zegt die laatste nog.

Helmut Lang Fall Women's 2018 WWW.HELMUTLANG.COM Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@helmutlang) op 17 aug 2018 om 17:20 CEST

Dilys is an 86-year-old Welsh Woman who is also the world record holder for oldest woman skydiver. Her dog is named Cleopatra. "Doing what you want and not being afraid" is what she stands for. Dilys wears pieces from the Helmut Lang Fall Women's 2018 collection, available now at WWW.HELMUTLANG.COM PHOTOGRAPHY @AlexLeese CASTING and STYLING @_CharlotteJames_ Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@helmutlang) op 15 aug 2018 om 00:07 CEST

💞Nan’s and their grandkids💞 we met outside Merthyr Labour Club in Helmut Lang for @helmutlang Fall 18- ‘Women of Wales’ Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@alexleese) op 15 aug 2018 om 20:11 CEST

Margaret is an 86-year-old Welsh woman, and grandmother to @_charlottejames_. She is a retired funeral director and is very proud of being from Wales, despite the weather. Margaret wears pieces from the Helmut Lang Fall Women's 2018 collection, available now at WWW.HELMUTLANG.COM PHOTOGRAPHY @AlexLeese CASTING and STYLING @_CharlotteJames_ Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@helmutlang) op 14 aug 2018 om 17:29 CEST