Sterrenstelsels op je nagels zijn de nieuwste Instagram-trend Valérie Wauters

09 juli 2019

15u04

Fan van astrologie? Dan is deze nieuwe trend vast en zeker jouw ding.

De wereld van de astrologie verovert traag maar zeker mode- en beautyland. Het beste bewijs daarvan is de nieuwste nail-art trend die je momenteel overal op Instagram ziet opduiken. Wie echt mee wil zijn deze zomer slaat best aan het oefenen (of zoekt zichzelf een goed nagelsalon), want deze delicate tekeningen op je nagels vergen een flinke portie oefening.