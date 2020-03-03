Stella McCartney stuurt konijnen en koeien de catwalk op

Bron: The Guardian, Vogue 0 Style Een gek zicht op de catwalk van de Parijse modeweek gisteren. Stella McCartney presenteerde haar nieuwe herfst- en wintercollectie en bracht daarvoor modellen in dierenkostuums met zich mee. Een opmerkelijke manier om het dierenleed in de fashionindustrie aan te kaarten.

De ontwerpster draagt duurzaamheid hoog in het vaandel, en dat benadrukte ze met deze show nog maar eens. Niet de topmodellen op de catwalk of de celebrities op de eerste rij stalen de show, wél de twee konijnen, een vos, een paard, twee koeien en een krokodil. De opmerkelijke stoet showde namelijk de nieuwe handtassencollectie van haar gelijknamige merk.

Achter deze grappige vertoning zat een ernstige boodschap. Want deze dieren vormen nog steeds hét hoofdmateriaal van heel wat luxe modehuizen. “We willen op humoristische wijze een krachtige boodschap uitdragen, opdat mensen luisteren”, vertelde McCartney. De nieuwe tassen bestaan uit een veganistisch alternatief voor leer of van gerecycleerd plastic. “Wij zijn het enige luxehuis dat geen dieren doodt voor de collecties. Dat wil ik op een luchtige manier onder de aandacht brengen”, aldus de modeontwerpster.

In de aanloop naar haar show hintte McCartney al naar de stunt. Dierlijke materialen zijn anno 2020 écht een no-go. Dat illustreerde ze met een reeks cartoons op haar Instagrampagina. Denk: twee koeien die de liefde bedrijven, met daarbij “More pleasure, less leather”, of een vos die duidelijk stelt: “My coat looks better on me”.

Diervriendelijk met luxueuze uitstraling

Al sinds de lancering in 2001 werkt Stella McCartney zonder leer, bont, veren of dierlijke lijm. “Het heeft wel mijn hele carrière geduurd om de stoffen zo kwalitatief te maken. Het vegan leer is zacht én heeft een luxueuze uitstraling”, vertelde de Britse ontwerpster na de show. Deze collectie bevat meer lederen alternatieven dan ooit tevoren. “Naast de tassen, zijn ook de schoenen, trenchcoats en jassen in ‘schapenvacht’ gemaakt uit diervriendelijke materialen. “We doen dit omdat het goed is voor de planeet en de dieren”, klinkt het bij het modehuis.

De duurzame aanpak trokken ze na de show in Parijs verder door. Zoals ieder jaar kregen de gasten een factsheet mee, met daarin de stappen die het modehuis onderneemt voor een betere wereld. De gasten gingen dus niet met lege handen naar huis. Ze kregen ook nog een boom mee om zelf te planten, ter compensatie van de CO2-uitstoot van de show.