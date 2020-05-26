Steeds meer sterren zijn fan van ‘underboob’-bikini’s Margo Verhasselt

11u09 1 Style Met de zomer in aantocht halen beroemdheden met veel enthousiasme hun bikini’s terug van onder het stof en paraderen ze aan het zwembad (in hun achtertuin). Op het eerste zicht niets speciaal zou je denken, behalve dan dat het lijkt alsof ze tegenwoordig allemaal hun bikini een maatje te klein kopen om zo hun 'underboob’ te showen.

De nieuwe decolleté bevindt zich aan de onderkant. Geen diep uitgesneden bikinitopjes, maar een lapje stof dat je borsten onderaan nét niet meer bedekt. Al trek je waarschijnlijk toch maar beter een andere bikini aan als je volleybalplannen hebt.

Maar sterren vallen massaal voor de bikini. Zo ook topmodel Bella Hadid die een foto van zichzelf postte in een ieniminie groene bikini terwijl ze thuis in quarantaine zit. En die foto viel ook bij zo'n 2 miljoen fans in de smaak. Ook door de Britse zangeres Rita Ora wordt de stijl gesmaakt.

