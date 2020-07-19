Sports Illustrated kiest voor een 56-jarig bikinimodel Liesbeth De Corte

19 juli 2020

12u56 0 Style Bij bikinimodellen denken we steevast aan jonge, slanke vrouwen in weinig verhullende zwemkledij. Dat het ook anders kan, bewijst het Amerikaanse magazine Sports Illustrated. In hun jaarlijkse badpakkenspecial prijkt een vrouw van 56 jaar.

Sports Illustrated trekt volledig de kaart van diversiteit voor z’n badpakkenspecial. Eerder raakte al bekend dat het magazine voor het eerst samenwerkte met een transgendervrouw, Valentina Sampaio. Nu blijkt dat het ook een fotoshoot op poten heeft gezet met een 56-jarige vrouw.

Het gaat om de Amerikaanse Kathy Jacobs. Meer dan dertig jaar geleden stond ze al eens model voor een reclamecampagne voor autobouwer Ford, maar voor de rest heeft ze geen ervaring met het wereldje. De 56-jarige moeder verkocht jarenlang haar eigen gebakjes en beautyproducten. En toch was het haar grote droom om het tot bekend model te schoppen. Daarom schreef ze zich vorig jaar in voor een wedstrijd van Sports Illustrated, waarbij het doel was om nieuwe opkomende modellen te scouten. Met succes: Jacobs werd geselecteerd als één van de zes finalisten. En nu heeft ze dus ook een plaats gekregen in de badpakkenspecial, die dinsdag 21 juli uitkomt.

(Lees verder onder de foto’s.)

“Het is echt fantastisch dat ik opnieuw mijn kans kan wagen als model”, reageert Jacobs. Het toont volgens haar aan dat het loont om - een beetje cliché, maar ach - je dromen achterna te jagen. “Geef nooit op.”

Toegegeven: ze heeft een figuur waar menig twintiger voor zou tekenen. “Ik eet geen brood, pasta, aardappelen, rijst of vlees. Vis eet ik wel, maar suiker probeer ik te mijden. Om gezondheidsredenen. Drie jaar geleden heb ik ontdekt dat ik rondloop met prediabetes. Sindsdien probeer ik op mijn voeding te letten.” Verder gaat de Amerikaanse minstens vier keer per week sporten, en blijft ze zo veel mogelijk uit de zon. En, zo geeft ze openhartig toe, heeft ze lipfillers en botox in haar voorhoofd laten inspuiten.

“Recent heb ik voor het eerst plastische chirurgie uitgeprobeerd. Waarom? Ik wou er gewoon zo goed mogelijk uitzien. Als twintigers het uitproberen bij de vleet, waarom is er dan een stigma voor iemand van mijn leeftijd?”, stelt Jacobs. “Ik wil er wel open over zijn, en niet doen alsof ik er zo uitzie, enkel en alleen door te diëten en veel water te drinken.”