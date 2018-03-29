Spaans schoenenmerk Unisa opent 5 winkels in België MV

29 maart 2018

Het Spaans schoenen- en handtassenmerk Unisa opent maar liefst 5 winkels in België!

Schoenen die een combinatie bieden tussen comfort en elegantie, dat is waar het bij Unisa om draait. Daarbij graag nog een bijhorende handtas? Ook dat maakt Unisa mogelijk met hun handtassen collectie.

‘Wij zijn vanaf nu aanwezig op de grootste commerciële hotspots van het land’, zegt Philippe Van Mullem, de Unisa-verantwoordelijke voor de Belux. In nauwelijks twee maanden tijd werd het merk geïntroduceerd in drie Belgische modesteden: in Brussel, in de Nouvelles Galeries Anspach, in Docks Bruxsel. Maar ook in Antwerpen, in het stadscentrum en in het druk bezochte Wijnegem Shopping Center aan de stadsrand, en ten slotte ook in Luik.