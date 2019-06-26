Skateschoenen uit de jaren 90 maken een comeback TVM

26 juni 2019

17u38

Bron: Highsnobiety 0 Style Als je in de jaren 90 bent opgegroeid is de kans groot dat je een paar skateschoenen aan je voeten droeg, ook als je helemaal niet kon skaten. Of Buffalo’s natuurlijk, die zoals je weet al een tijdje terug van weggeweest zijn. Nu maken ook skateschoenen een comeback, met het merk Globe International dat een gloednieuw paar lanceert.

Waar de eerste skateboarders uit de jaren 50 nog blootsvoets skaten - skateboarden was immers een verlengde van surfen - werden skateschoenen in de jaren daarna razend populair. Eerst waren er natuurlijk Vans, bedacht door de broers Jim en Paul Van Dorens. Later wonnen andere merken als Etnies, DC, Emerica en ook Globe aan populariteit met hun skateschoenen.

Lees verder onder de foto.

Vans mogen dan nog steeds populair zijn, de andere merken leken over hun hoogtepunt heen na de jaren 90. Stilletjes aan verdwenen ze uit de rekken, maar daar komt verandering in. Zo heeft Globe namelijk één van hun meest populaire modellen van vroeger opnieuw uitgebracht: CT-IV. De schoen wordt bovendien meteen ook verkocht in hippe conceptstores, zoals Nous in Parijs. Zou jij ze terug dragen?