Skatemerk Supreme werkt samen met Jean Paul Gaultier TVM

03 april 2019

08u59

Bron: Hypebeast 0 Style Na de razend populaire samenwerking met modehuis Louis Vuitton slaat het Amerikaanse skatemerk Supreme nu de handen in elkaar met Jean Paul Gaultier. Opvallend is dat Lourdes Leon, de dochter van Madonna, één van de gezichten van de collectie is.

Van € 10.000 voor een sweater met kap tot € 2.500 voor een klein tasje waar nog niet eens een grote smartphone in past. De collectie van Supreme en Louis Vuitton was zo snel uitverkocht, dat er woekerprijzen werden gevraagd én betaald op internet. Nu dik 2 jaar later breidt het skatelabel daar een vervolg aan met een samenwerking met het eveneens Franse modehuis Jean Paul Gaultier.

Voor wie niet bekend is met de 2 labels, even een korte samenvatting: Supreme is een Amerikaans skatemerk dat 25 jaar geleden werd opgericht door James Jebbia in New York. De afgelopen jaren groeide het label uit van een cultmerk tot een van de meest gehypete brands ter wereld. Als ze nieuwe sweaters uitbrengen met enkel en alleen het logo van het merk op, staan er standaard zoveel mensen aan te aanschuiven dat er meestal een aantal zware gewonden vallen. Bij elke nieuwe collectie - of in Supreme termen ‘drop’ - worden heel wat items daarna doorverkocht op internet voor véél meer geld. Er zijn zelfs duizenden mensen wereldwijd die hun fulltime baan gemaakt hebben van het doorverkopen van die kleren.

De Franse ontwerper Jean Paul Gaultier maakte naam begin jaren 80 met zijn androgyne silhouetten en natuurlijk de puntige beha die popster Madonna droeg tijdens haar ‘Blonde Ambition Tour’ in de jaren 90. Net daarom is het opvallend dat Lourdes Leon, de 22-jarige dochter van Madonna, nu het gezicht is van zijn samenwerking met Supreme.

Voorlopig hebben de merken nog maar 2 beelden van hun samenwerking gedeeld met het grote publiek. Volgens streetwearsite Hypebeast zou de collectie vanaf 11 april te koop zijn in de winkels van Supreme en online.