Shoppen maar: de oorbellen die Lizzo op de BET Awards droeg, kosten amper 40 euro Stéphanie Verzelen

01 juli 2020

09u02 2 Style “Feeling good as hell”, zingt de Amerikaanse Lizzo (32) in een van haar recente hits: exact hoe wij ons voelen met een prachtig paar oorbellen in. Op de recente BET Awards droeg de fashionista bij een zwarte jurk en hoge paardenstaart een stel opvallende, druppelvormige exemplaren en wat blijkt: die kosten amper veertig euro.

Lizzo gooit hoge ogen sinds haar plaat ‘Cuz I love you’ verscheen in 2019: dit jaar nog won de Detroitse zangeres drie Grammy Awards. Maar ook al is ze ondertussen een echte ster, toch voelt ze zich niet te bijzonder voor een betaalbaar paar oorbellen.

Op de recente BET Awards, georganiseerd door het televisienetwerk Black Entertainment Television, droeg ze een creatie van het Amerikaanse juwelenmerk Natalie Mills. Via een videocall nam ze haar award voor beste vrouwelijke R&B-/popartieste in ontvangst en dankzij de hoge paardenstaart kregen de oorbellen hun moment in de spotlights.

(Lees verder onder de video.)

De gouden, druppelvormige ‘Eyana’-oorringen zijn nu natuurlijk bestsellers op de website. Ze hebben een laagje van 18 karaat goud en kosten toch maar zo'n 45 dollar of 40 euro. Lizzo is trouwens niet de enige celebrity die fan is van Natalie Mills. Zangeressen als Carrie Underwood en Halsey werden ook al gespot met creaties van de ontwerpster.

Zelf aan het shoppen gaan? De originele oorbellen shop je hier.

Liever andere oorbellen in een gelijkaardige stijl? Deze pareltjes zijn vast ook approved by Lizzo.

1. Sacha, 2 euro i.p.v. 3,99 euro, online te koop.

2. Maria Black, 47,45 euro i.p.v. 95,95 euro, online te koop.

3. Edited, 19,90 euro, online te koop.

4. Snö of Sweden, 34,90 euro, online te koop.

5. Pilgrim, 34,95 euro, online te koop.

6. Casa Jewelry, 79,95 euro, online te koop.