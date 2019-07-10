Serena Williams poseert onbewerkt en met de billen bloot op de cover van Harper’s Bazaar TVM

10 juli 2019

13u45 0 Style Tennisser Serena Williams (37) prijkt op de cover van de Amerikaanse editie van modetijdschrift Harper’s Bazaar. Opvallend daaraan is dat ze heel wat van haar gespierd lijf laat zien en dat de foto ook niet geretoucheerd is met Photoshop.

In het bijhorende interview in het magazine heeft ze het bovendien ook voor het eerst heel open over haar woede-uitbarsting in de finale van de US Open vorig jaar. In een wedstrijd tegen de Japanse Naomi Osaka kreeg ze toen 3 waarschuwingen: de eerste omdat ze vanuit de tribune gecoacht werd door Mouratoglou (in de tenniswereld mogen trainers tijdens wedstrijden alleen kijken naar hun leerlingen, nvdr.), de tweede voor het kapotslaan van haar racket en de derde voor haar tirade tegen scheidsrechter Carlos Ramos over haar eerste waarschuwing. Er werd de 37-jarige tennisser toen een game afgepakt en ze kreeg een boete van 17.000 dollar (zo’n 14.000 euro) opgelegd.

Aan Harper’s Bazaar vertelt ze daar nu het volgende over: “Ik was diep gekwetst na mijn verlies in de finale van de US Open. Het was anders dan na andere nederlagen. Ik vroeg me oprecht af of ik op dezelfde manier berispt zou zijn, als ik een man was geweest. Ik probeerde het wel te vergelijken met de andere nederlagen in mijn carrière, maar ik kon op de een of andere manier dat gevoel van woede maar niet los laten.” Uiteindelijk hielp het haar om zich te verontschuldigen tegenover Osaka, vertelt ze.