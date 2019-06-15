Serena Williams legt uit waarom ze het zo belangrijk vindt om haar dochters haar te vlechten TVM

15 juni 2019

12u20 0 Style In een emotionele post op Instagram benadrukt tennisspeelster Serena Williams (37) waarom het voor haar zo belangrijk is om de lokken van haar dochter Olympia in te vlechten. Het is namelijk niet alleen een leuk moeder-dochter moment, het is ook een ode aan haar afkomst.

“Het zijn de Himba (een bevolkingsgroep in het noordwesten van Namibië, nvdr.) die de traditie van het vlechten van haren begonnen zijn. We vlechten onze haren al eeuwenlang in”, schrijft Williams op Instagram. Bij veel Afrikaanse stammen waren (en zijn) vlechten een unieke manier om jezelf te onderscheiden van anderen. De gedetailleerde haarstijlen kostten uren, soms dagen om te creëren en waren daarom het ideale moment om bij te kletsen met elkaar. Eerst deden de oudste vrouwelijke leden van de familie het haar van de kinderen, daarna keken die toe en leerden ze om ook zelf verschillende vlechtstijlen te maken. Die traditie werd doorgegeven van generatie op generatie en werd al snel overgenomen in alle uithoeken van de wereld. Ik ben er trots op om dit zelf met mijn dochter te kunnen doen. Zo voeg ook ik een generatie aan historische tradities toe”, aldus Williams.

Met haar post maakt Williams in ieder geval in één klap duidelijk dat vlechten in de Afrikaanse cultuur altijd al meer zijn geweest dan gewoon een ‘leuk kapsel’. Toen in de 17de eeuw de slavenhandel volop gaande was en miljoenen Afrikaanse mensen van hun vrijheid en identiteit beroofd werden, gebruikten vrouwen vlechten bijvoorbeeld om ontsnappingsroutes zichtbaar te maken voor anderen. Of ze verstopten er kleine stukjes goud of zaden in om te overleven na een ontsnappingspoging.

In 1786 werd in Louisiana zelfs de Tignon-wet gestemd, die zwarte vrouwen bij wet verplichtte om hun haar te bedekken met een hoofddoek. Hun expressieve haarstijlen werden namelijk gezien als een bedreiging voor de status quo. Tot op heden worden vlechten, afro’s en dreadlocks nog steeds niet overal gedoogd. Elk jaar raken er wel een paar verhalen bekend van Afrikaanse vrouwen die door hun kapsel een job of appartement niet krijgen. Blanken met vlechten worden dan weer niet anders bekeken om hun kapsel, vandaar ook de hele discussie rond cultural appropriation (culturele toe-eigening) die al een aantal jaar stevig woedt. Zo werden onder andere Kim Kardashian en halfzusje Kylie Jenner al hard aangepakt om hun ‘zwarte kapsel’ op sociale media.

Serena Williams krijgt alvast meer bijval voor haar Instagrampost. “Dit maakt mij zo blij als een Namibische vrouw”, reageerde een zekere Delila bijvoorbeeld. “Ik krijg tranen in mijn ogen bij het lezen van je post. Zo emotioneel en zo mooi”, vult Julia aan.

En ook dochter Olympia lijkt het allemaal wel leuk te vinden: