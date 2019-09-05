Schoenenmerk Noë is failliet Margo Verhasselt

05 september 2019

15u19 1 Style Noë Retail B.V. is failliet verklaard, dat bericht Rechtspraak.nl. Het schoenenmerk, dat bekendstond om collecties met zowat alle kleuren van de regenboog, doet de boeken toe.

Noë was oorspronkelijk een Belgisch merk, maar werd enkele jaren geleden overgenomen door een Nederlandse partij onder leiding van CEO Jan Stabel. In mei werd aangegeven dat de focus meer zou liggen op de eigen winkels van het merk, omdat de collectie daar beter tot zijn recht zou komen.

Het zustermerk N Collectie by Noë werd daarnaast in meer dan 150 verkooppunten verkocht. In België had het merk een winkel in Antwerpen, die winkel valt buiten het faillissement.