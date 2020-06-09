Schattige hond staat model voor grote merken en is een hit op Instagram Nele Annemans

09 juni 2020

10u08

Bron: Metro UK 4 Style De nieuwste influencer op Instagram die absoluut het volgen waard is? De vierjarige Marley. Nee, we hebben het hier niet over de schattige peuter van een of andere celebrity, wel over een harige viervoeter die al model stond voor verschillende merken en momenteel ook op Instagram hoge toppen scheert.

Marley is een vierjarige cockapoo, een kruising van een cockerspaniël en een poedel, uit het Britse Liverpool. De hond poseerde al regelmatig in advertenties van grote merken zoals Disney, Barbour en Primark en het lijkt erop dat ze ook een grote hit gaat worden op Instagram. Zo heeft de schattige viervoeter al meer dan 50.000 volgers op haar Instagramaccount dat aangemaakt werd door haar 26-jarige baasje Katie. “Ze houdt van de aandacht én ze is een natuurtalent voor de camera”, vertelt Katie over Marley aan de Britse Metro.

“Ik ben fotografe. Het maken van een Instagrampagina voor Marley was dus een logische volgende stap zodra ik haar in huis haalde”, vertelt ze verder. Zo begon Marleys modellencarrière toen Katie haar voor de lens zetten met gekke outfits, zoals een zwembril of armbanden. Die grappige foto’s trokken al snel de aandacht, ook die van bekende merken. Voordat Katie het goed en wel besefte had Marley zelfs een contract beet bij Urban Paws, een modellenbureau voor dieren. “Via dat bureau kon Marley al fotoshoots doen voor merken zoals Ford, Barbour en Daniel Wellington.”

Net zoals de echte influencers, wordt Marley sindsdien ook overspoeld met gratis geschenken waarmee ze trots op Instagram poseert. Haar favoriete outfit? “Een gele regenjas. Ik heb een matching jas die we dan dragen tijdens onze wandeling op regenachtige dagen.”

Onlangs kwam er ook een zusje bij voor Marley. Zo haalde Katie de een jaar oude Mabel, ook een cockapoo, in huis. “Ze kan het erg goed vinden met Marley en lijkt ook al dol te zijn op de camera.” Hun eerste kiekjes samen zien er alvast erg schattig uit! Maar oordeel vooral zelf: