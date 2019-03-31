Scandinavisch blond is dé nieuwe haartrend en 'hygge' voor je haar

Nele Annemans

31 maart 2019

13u57

Emilia's Clarkes ijsblonde lokken vormen al sinds 2011 een inspiratie voor velen hun haardos, maar aangezien er binnenkort een einde komt aan Game of Thrones, nemen we ook afscheid van het platinawitte haar. Dé nieuwe haartrend? Die vinden we in Noorwegen, Denemarken en Zweden.

Volgens kleurspecialiste Harriet Muldoon van het Londense kapperssalon Larry King, is ‘Scandi blonde’ of Scandinavisch blond de ‘it’-kleur van 2019. Maar wat wat houdt dat nu precies in?

De Scandinavische haarstijl leunt nog erg dicht aan bij het heldere platinablond, maar met een romige of boterachtige ondertoon die een warmere look geeft dan de koude zilveren toetsen van het platinablond. Het is zo’n beetje de hygge onder de haarkleuren.

“De combinatie van zowel warme als koele tonen zorgt voor een mooie balans. Te veel koude tonen maken de kleur wat te ijzig, terwijl een overdaad aan warme tinten je haar te koperachtig maakt”, vertelt Muldoon.

Inspiratie nodig voor je kappersbezoek? Dit zijn alvast de leukste kiekjes om mee te nemen.