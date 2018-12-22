Rood, groen en goud: het ultieme kerstkapsel LDC

Kerstmis is definitief in zicht. De cadeautjesjacht is achter de rug, het feestmenu is besteld en die foute kersttrui ligt al klaar. Nu alleen nog beslissen wat je met je haar moet doen. Wil je eens 'all out' gaan? Dan is een glamoureus geverfd kapsel met rood, groen en goud misschien iets voor jou.

Voor de feesten mag het net ietsje meer zijn, toch? Als je nu enthousiast “ja” denkt en je kersthart al wat sneller begint te kloppen, is dit feestkapsel misschien wel jouw dada. Het creatieve mastermind achter de kleurrijke lokken is de Amerikaanse Jasmine VanAmburg, die aan de slag is bij het kapsalon Rock Your Locks.

“Ik wou een leuke, originele en feestelijke look creëren voor de feestdagen. De combinatie van rood, groen en goud past perfect bij deze eindejaarsperiode, als je het mij vraagt”, vertelde ze aan het lifestylemagazine Allure.

Wie denkt dat het feestkapsel in een wip gemaakt is, heeft het mis. VanAmberg was zo’n 5 uur in de weer met het klusje, inclusief bleken, kleuren en brushen. En ook achteraf vraagt de look nog wat extra tijd en moeite. “Als je zo lang mogelijk wil genieten van de kleur, was je je lokken best met koud water”, tipt de haarstyliste aan de lifestylesite Elite Daily. “En het is ook aangeraden om een professionele shampoo te gebruiken en je conditioner af en toe eens in te wisselen voor een extra voedend masker.”